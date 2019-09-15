SOUTH PORTLAND - Betty L. Friberg, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, in South Portland, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wise, Virginia, the daughter of Columbus and Ethel (Fraley) Roberson.
Betty was raised by her paternal grandparents. She attended the Virginia Institute of Cosmetology and also the Golden School of Beauty in Portland, Maine. This training led her to own and operate her own beauty salon for many years in South Portland; she also served as an instructor at the John Robert Powers School of Modeling in Boston, and held a Maine Real Estate License.
She was a very hard worker and enjoyed everything she did but one of her greatest joys in life was her three children. She was also a member of the American Dowsing Society and The Red Hat Society. She also had a strong faith and was an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Paul L. Friberg, who she maintained a lifelong love for, and also one daughter, Kyra Friberg.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Signe Friberg, and one son, Marc Friberg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Northern Lights Home Hospice for their compassionate care they provided to Betty.
A very special thank you goes to Shelly Cochran, who showed so much love and dedication to Betty visiting with her three times every week for the last 17 months, making sure her hair and nails were always done, which was very important to Betty. The family will always be grateful to Shelly for all the love she gave to Betty.
To view Betty's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit www. athutchins.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019