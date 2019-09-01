Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann (Hacking) Taylor. View Sign Service Information Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home 825 Boston Neck Road North Kingstown , RI 02852 (401)-295-5603 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 55 Main St. Wickford , RI View Map Obituary

JAMESTOWN, R.I. - Betty Ann (Hacking) Taylor, 93, died peacefully at her home in Jamestown, R.I., on Wednesday July 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones and with her beloved cats, Allie and Dutchess, by her side. She was born in Providence, R.I. on Sept. 13, 1925, and was the daughter of Dr. Raymond F. Hacking and Helen (Nason) Hacking Bainton. She was a graduate of The Wheeler School and later the New York School of Interior Design. As a youth she was Rhode Island State Junior Golf Champion for several years.She married J. Henry Reisner and had one daughter, Helen Mae. Their early years were spent in Hagerstown, Md. She later married Joseph M. Taylor and had one son Raymond H. Taylor. They resided in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, until 1981 when she returned to Rhode Island, living in North Kingstown and summering in Jamestown, and then permanently moving to Jamestown in 1988. She was an avid gardener and was president of both The Longfellow Garden Club and Cape Elizabeth Garden Club in Maine, and Quononoquott Garden Club in Jamestown, R.I. She was a lifelong member of The Cumberland Club, The Portland Country Club and the Portland Yacht Club in Portland, Maine. She was also a volunteer for many community programs both in Maine and Rhode Island: Junior League of Portland, Maine, Altar Guild at St. Albans in Cape Elizabeth, Jamestown Historical Society, Altar Guild of St Paul's in Wickford, R.I., and many others.Betts was a superb hostess and fabulous cook and enjoyed throwing cocktail and dinner parties galore and various annual theme parties (The Penguin Plunge, Ladies Christmas Tea and many others). Holidays were always a big production with every detail being precise from decorations to menu and family traditions.She is survived by her son, Raymond H. Taylor and his wife, Elizabeth A. Taylor of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; grandsons, Brendan Taylor of Dorchester, Mass., and Patrick Taylor of Portland, Maine; and her daughter, Helen Mae Reisner of Washington, D.C., and granddaughter, Whitney Irish, her husband, Chad Irish, and their two daughters, Riley and Blake of Georgetown, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond F. Hacking and Helen (Nason) Hacking Bainton, and two husbands, J. Henry Reisner and Joseph M. Taylor.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main St., Wickford, R.I., with a celebration of life to follow at the Bay Voyage Restaurant, 150 Conanicus Ave., Jamestown, R.I.For information and condolences, please visit







