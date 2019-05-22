Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Graveside service 1:00 PM Evergreen Cemetery Stevens Avenue Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Bettie A. (Brown) Leonard, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, after losing her battle with dementia. Mimi, as she was known to most, was born on Feb. 10, 1927, to Rosemond M. (LaFlamme) and Lewis H. Brown of Portland.



She graduated from Portland High School in 1945 and from Westbrook Junior College in 1947.



Bettie was a member of the South Portland Church of the Nazarene and was an active member for over 30 years. She was also active in the churches bible study groups.



She was always active in the community, Eastern Star, Woman's Literary Union, a class officer for both Portland High School and Westbrook Junior College.



She was always willing to jump in and lend a hand.



Mimi loved to feed people weather it was cooking for friends and family or those in need. She took pride in making the family birthday cakes unique for your accomplishments throughout that year. And if you were feeling under the weather you could count on her knocking on your door with a pot of homemade chicken soup.



Bettie always enjoyed traveling and has traveled all over the world. Her heart was always pulled back towards Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island where her family roots were from. She would revisit yearly, always willing to bring a friend to share in the beauty.



She was generous, funny, and dedicated to those she loved.



Bettie was a secretary for many years within the nursing field and took great pride in her work. She was the secretary for the head of nursing at Maine Medical Center until she retired in 1989 to become a full time grandmother. Being a grandmother to any child was what she was made for!



She is survived by her daughter, Laurie A. (Leonard) Brink and her husband, Russell of Portland; three grandchildren, Robert B. Brink of Gorham, Jonathan H. Brink of Portland and Samantha R. (Brink) Fitzgerald her husband, Steven of Portland; two great- grandchildren, Jillian Rose and Charles Anthony; her sister, Roberta Mellin of Biddeford.



A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Avenue in Portland. Reception to follow at Seasons Grille 155 Riverside St, Portland, ME 04103



To View Bettie's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Casa is an organization dedicated to serving children and adults with developmental disabilities in Cumberland County. This agency has helped her grandson, Jon Henry for over 20 years.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to



Casa



P.O. Box 150



Westbrook, Maine 04098







PORTLAND - Bettie A. (Brown) Leonard, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, May 16, 2019, after losing her battle with dementia. Mimi, as she was known to most, was born on Feb. 10, 1927, to Rosemond M. (LaFlamme) and Lewis H. Brown of Portland.She graduated from Portland High School in 1945 and from Westbrook Junior College in 1947.Bettie was a member of the South Portland Church of the Nazarene and was an active member for over 30 years. She was also active in the churches bible study groups.She was always active in the community, Eastern Star, Woman's Literary Union, a class officer for both Portland High School and Westbrook Junior College.She was always willing to jump in and lend a hand.Mimi loved to feed people weather it was cooking for friends and family or those in need. She took pride in making the family birthday cakes unique for your accomplishments throughout that year. And if you were feeling under the weather you could count on her knocking on your door with a pot of homemade chicken soup.Bettie always enjoyed traveling and has traveled all over the world. Her heart was always pulled back towards Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island where her family roots were from. She would revisit yearly, always willing to bring a friend to share in the beauty.She was generous, funny, and dedicated to those she loved.Bettie was a secretary for many years within the nursing field and took great pride in her work. She was the secretary for the head of nursing at Maine Medical Center until she retired in 1989 to become a full time grandmother. Being a grandmother to any child was what she was made for!She is survived by her daughter, Laurie A. (Leonard) Brink and her husband, Russell of Portland; three grandchildren, Robert B. Brink of Gorham, Jonathan H. Brink of Portland and Samantha R. (Brink) Fitzgerald her husband, Steven of Portland; two great- grandchildren, Jillian Rose and Charles Anthony; her sister, Roberta Mellin of Biddeford.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Avenue in Portland. Reception to follow at Seasons Grille 155 Riverside St, Portland, ME 04103To View Bettie's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Casa is an organization dedicated to serving children and adults with developmental disabilities in Cumberland County. This agency has helped her grandson, Jon Henry for over 20 years.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toCasaP.O. Box 150Westbrook, Maine 04098 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com