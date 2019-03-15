GORHAM - Bette Jean Jordan, 62, on March 11, 2019, passed away surrounded by loved ones at her home, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Bette was born in Portland, Maine, on Oct. 4, 1956, to Edina Thompson and the late Chester Nason. She graduated from Portland High School. Bette married Clyde R. Jordan in 1974, and had two children, Theresa "Jordan" Waters and Joshua Jordan. Bette was a people person, and worked in mostly customer service, from working in a day care with children, to waitressing at Denny's, and then being a newspaper carrier, to her last and most favorite job of driving special needs children to school for Fraser Ford in Sanford.Other than working, Bette enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She truly enjoyed helping people whenever she could.Bette was predeceased by her father, Chester E. Nason Sr.; and brother, Chester E. Nason Jr.Bette is survived by her mother, Edina Thompson of South Portland; her beloved husband, Clyde R. Jordan; her daughter, Theresa "Jordan" Waters and husband, Charles, of Gorham; her son, Joshua Jordan and wife, Amanda, of Buxton; brother, Stephen Nason and wife, of Gorham; four grandchildren, Charles, Arianna, Reiley, and Jamison, four nieces, Stephanie, K-la, Katie and Abby; and two nephews, Matthew and Evan.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to:American Diabetes Society,Waban/Fraser Ford, or.
