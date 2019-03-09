BRIDGTON - Beth (Berube) Kelson, 95, passed away peacefully at home March 1, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born Oct. 4,1923, in Westbrook, to Edgar and Auora Berube, graduated from Westbrook High School and married Richard "Dick" Kelson, also from Westbrook.
Beth was a wonderful wife, mother, and the best Gramma Honey in the world. She cherished her close-knit family and all the special moments spent with them. She had a unique sense of humor that made her special to everyone that knew her. She showered her loved ones with love and laughter, right to her last day with them. We are one lucky family. We will miss her more than words can express.
Beth was predeceased by her parents and her six brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Dick of 60 years; her daughters, Marcia and Susan, as well as her sons, Bruce and Brian, and Karen Kelson, her daughter-in-law. She also has seven grandchildren; and three great-grand granddaughters.
Private family service will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Augusta.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in her memory may be made to:
Hearing Loss Association
of America: HLAA
7910 Woodmont Ave.
Suite 1200
Bethesda, MD 20814
Or on line at
hearingloss.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 9, 2019