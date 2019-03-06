PORTLAND - Beth Joan "Betsi" Pollack Messier passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Maine Medical Center with her husband of 48 years by her side. She was born in Roxbury, Mass., July 6, 1950.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Joan Pollack "Betsi" Messier.
Betsi met her husband, Raymond A. Messier, in Boston, during college. They married on April 25, 1971 and soon started a beautiful life in Portland, selflessly raising two wonderful sons together, Seth and Joshua.
Everyone that knew Betsi agreed that she was born to be a mother. Her family was always her first priority. She most loved being called Nana.
She was predeceased by her parents, Perle and Gerald Pollack of G. M. Pollack and Sons Jewelers.
Betsi is survived by her ever loving husband, Ray; son Seth and his wife Erica; grandson Jacob and bonus granddaughter Ryann Petrone; son Joshua and his wife Jessica and grandson Nathan. Both Seth and Joshua now reside with their families on Long Island, N.Y. Betsi is also survived by a brother and sister as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services to be held Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Levey Memorial Chapel on 471 Deering Avenue in Portland, with interment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Shiva to be observed at Chabad House, 11 Pomeroy St., in Portland.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to the
Animal Refuge League
of Greater Portland,
P.O. Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019