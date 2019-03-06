Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beth Joan Pollack "Betsi" Messier. View Sign

PORTLAND - Beth Joan "Betsi" Pollack Messier passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Maine Medical Center with her husband of 48 years by her side. She was born in Roxbury, Mass., July 6, 1950.



Betsi met her husband, Raymond A. Messier, in Boston, during college. They married on April 25, 1971 and soon started a beautiful life in Portland, selflessly raising two wonderful sons together, Seth and Joshua.



Everyone that knew Betsi agreed that she was born to be a mother. Her family was always her first priority. She most loved being called Nana.



She was predeceased by her parents, Perle and Gerald Pollack of G. M. Pollack and Sons Jewelers.



Betsi is survived by her ever loving husband, Ray; son Seth and his wife Erica; grandson Jacob and bonus granddaughter Ryann Petrone; son Joshua and his wife Jessica and grandson Nathan. Both Seth and Joshua now reside with their families on Long Island, N.Y. Betsi is also survived by a brother and sister as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services to be held Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Levey Memorial Chapel on 471 Deering Avenue in Portland, with interment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Shiva to be observed at Chabad House, 11 Pomeroy St., in Portland.



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to the



Animal Refuge League



of Greater Portland,



P.O. Box 336



Westbrook, ME 04098







PORTLAND - Beth Joan "Betsi" Pollack Messier passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Maine Medical Center with her husband of 48 years by her side. She was born in Roxbury, Mass., July 6, 1950.Betsi met her husband, Raymond A. Messier, in Boston, during college. They married on April 25, 1971 and soon started a beautiful life in Portland, selflessly raising two wonderful sons together, Seth and Joshua.Everyone that knew Betsi agreed that she was born to be a mother. Her family was always her first priority. She most loved being called Nana.She was predeceased by her parents, Perle and Gerald Pollack of G. M. Pollack and Sons Jewelers.Betsi is survived by her ever loving husband, Ray; son Seth and his wife Erica; grandson Jacob and bonus granddaughter Ryann Petrone; son Joshua and his wife Jessica and grandson Nathan. Both Seth and Joshua now reside with their families on Long Island, N.Y. Betsi is also survived by a brother and sister as well as many nieces and nephews.Funeral services to be held Wednesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Levey Memorial Chapel on 471 Deering Avenue in Portland, with interment at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Shiva to be observed at Chabad House, 11 Pomeroy St., in Portland.In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to theAnimal Refuge Leagueof Greater Portland,P.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com