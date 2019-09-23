Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie V. (Carnegie) Hall. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 26 Market Street North Berwick , ME 03906 (207)-676-2622 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home 26 Market Street North Berwick , ME 03906 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Bethel Christian Church 129 Lower Main St. North Berwick , ME View Map Obituary

NORTH BERWICK - Bessie V. (Carnegie) Hall, 95, of High Street, North Berwick passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her son's home after a period of declining health.



She was born Jan. 8, 1924, in Wells, Maine, oldest child born to David and Ida (Hatch) Carnegie. Bessie was raised in Lynn, Mass., graduating from Lynn English High School.



In 1947, she married Frank P. Hall. She and Frank were members of the M.O.A.L. Antique Car Club and Bessie was a dedicated shrine lady as well as a member of the Red Hats. Bessie was a proud 34-year member of the American Legion Quint Cheney Post Ladies Auxiliary. She and Frank spent their summers at their Wells Beach cottage and had traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Canada. Bessie enjoyed knitting, reading, word finds and especially shopping. Her greatest joy was being Grammie.



Bessie was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Frank P. Hall; two sisters, Eleanor Marasco and Elva Marston, and brother, David Carnegie Jr.



Surviving are her daughter, Kathleen Morgan and husband, Michael of Severn, Md.; four sons, Franklin Hall of North Berwick, Andrew Hall and wife, Ann, of Sanford, Sherm Hall and wife, Linda, of Sanford, Ritchie Hall and wife, Sherry, of North Berwick; 10 grandchildren: Michael Morgan Jr. and wife, Heather, Anthony Morgan and wife, Kristin, Krystal Davis and husband, Michael, Jason Hall and wife, Elisabeth, Andrew Townsend and wife, Jennifer, Shelby Hall, Katlyn Hall, Nicholas Sawyers and wife, Katie, Colby Owen and wife, Cortny, Justin Owen and wife, Christina; 12 great-grandchildren, Keyara, Treyvon, Kailey, Tyler, Rachael, Jordan, Roman, Delaney, Kayleb, Kailee, Gavin and Nolan.



The family wishes to extend our heart-felt thanks to Sue Therrien, Shannon Therrien and Pam Austin for the exceptional loving care given to our mom over the past couple years.



Visiting hours will be held Thursday, September 26, from 6-8 p.m., with a legion service at 7:30 p.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market St., North Berwick, Maine. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m., at the Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main St., North Berwick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at



Friends who wish may contribute to the



51 Blossom Street



Boston, MA 02114







