PORTLAND – Bernice Marie (Roberts) Jendrasko, "Ma", 83, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at her home in Portland. She was born on August 31, 1935, daughter to the late Benjamin Charles and Frances Estelle (Vail) Roberts.



Bernice lived in Houlton until the age of 12, and lived in Milo during her Jr. High years. Her freshman year of high school, she moved to Portland and attended Portland High School, where she met the love of her life Richard (Chip) Jendrasko. Together they shared a loving marriage of 61 years. During high school she worked in the ticket booth at the State Theatre and W.T. Grants Store. She graduated in 1953. She later worked at Days Jewelry on Congress St. in accounts and bookkeeping. She attended Wiliston Church for many years, also taught Sunday School, and was a Den Mother for Pack 96.



The absolute center of Ma's life was her family. She enjoyed them more than anything, and was undoubtedly the matriarch of her family. She always had an open door policy at home, where many kids would be treated as her own, with food always ready for those in need. Ma loved the holidays, especially Christmas. She enjoyed bowling when she was younger, camping with family at Sebago State Park, made crafts and sold them at the Mercy Christmas Fair. She had a love for cooking for her family and anybody who walked through her door. Bernice was "famous" for Nana's Relish, which she took great pride in. Later on, one of her favorite pastimes was going to the casinos and playing the slot machines. She loved animals, and would spend many hours watching the birds in her back yard, her cats and dogs, and her backyard "critters" that would come by for a meal including, squirrels, skunks, possums, raccoons and even foxes.



She is survived by her husband; her seven children, Frances Jendrasko-Caterina, Benjamin Jendrasko and wife Theresa, Leon Jendrasko and partner Paula, Ann Marie, Richard Jendrasko Jr. and wife Deborah, Lynn LaRochelle and husband Richard, and Peter Jendrasko and wife Kristine; her brother, William Roberts and wife Shirley; her 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



She was predeceased by her parents.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Bernice's online guestbook at



Bernice's family would like to thank the staff of Northern Lights Hospice for their loving care and support during her final days.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10am at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A committal will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.



Donations may be made in Bernice's memory to the:



Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland



217 Landing Road



Westbrook, ME 04092







