ALBANY, N.H. - Bernice B. Bell, 84, of Albany, N.H. passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at home due to complications from several health issues. Bernice was a loving mother and grandmother. She was born in North Conway, N.H. the youngest daughter of Archie E. Brown Jr. and Nulida A. Brown of North Conway, N.H. Bernice was predeceased by her second husband, Robert Bell; her first husband, Onslow F. Smith; her sons, Scott A. Smith and Paul Smith. She is survived by her children, Karen Smith and partner, Vance Jordan of Lebanon, Mona Golden and husband, Perry of Woolwich, Franklin Smith and wife, Bonnie of Albany, N.Y.; Austin Smith of Conway, N.H., Laurie Cunningham of Conway, N.H., and Charles and his wife, Lisa of Meredith, N,H. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren.Services to be determined.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 5, 2019