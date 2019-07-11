Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernadette A. LaPierre. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Bernadette A. LaPierre peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, with family by her side.



Bernadette was born on May 15, 1932, in Vassalboro, Maine, the daughter of the late Rose (Vigue) Peverada. She spent her younger years growing up with her many aunts and uncles in Vassalboro, then moved to Portland to be with her mother. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1950. There, she was a majorette and met her husband, Donald A. LaPierre.



Bernadette and Donald were married for over 50 years, having six children, and opening up their own business, LP Appliance, Furniture, and Flooring, in 1976.



Bernadette was a kind, funny, and wonderful person. She had amazing friends from high school, which together they planned all of their High School Reunions. This past fall, at the age of 86, she attended her 68th Annual Reunion.



Bernadette opened her home to all of our friends and neighbors. She had many close neighborhood friends. She loved playing cards with her family, friends and with her Bridge Club. She was a member of a local Red Hats Society. She enjoyed going to eat and having a glass of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay.



Bernadette was extremely dedicated to her family. She attended all of the kids and grandkids activities. There were plenty of sleepovers at Nana's House! She loved to visit her oldest daughter and granddaughter in California. Sipping wine by the beautiful views.



Mom, Nana, Great Nana, you will be sadly missed by your six children and spouses; 16 grandchildren and spouses; and eight great-grandchildren. We Love You Always.



Thank you to her wonderful extended family and friends for all your love and to Cedars Nursing Home, where she spent her final days.



You are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A private family interment ceremony will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland at a later date.



To view Bernadette's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,



Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to;



Maine Children's



Cancer Program



100 Campus Drive



Unit 107



Scarborough, ME 04074







