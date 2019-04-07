Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky Batchelor. View Sign

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Becky Batchelor passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born Jun 1, 1954. While Becky did indeed pass away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family and friends, make no mistake - It was only after a long, hard, knock-down, drag out fight with the cancer that refused to go away. Becky loved life and simply refused to stop living it to the very end, she fought fiercely to remain with her family that she loved so much; Patrick, Jamie, Taylor, Riley, Faith and Hope.



Becky (Hayes) was born and raised in Cape Elizabeth. She grew up with sister, Patty and brother, Michael. Becky loved Maine, particularly being on the water – whether walking her favorite cove on the ocean or later on the beloved island camp in Belgrade where she, her husband Bob and granddaughter Taylor would spend their summers. She loved people, new experiences, books, food, music, you name it! She was voracious about learning everything she possibly could about the world she lived in and the people she encountered.



Becky spent time working in a variety of fields, from the State of Maine, to many years in the bookstore business, the educational system and many volunteer organizations that she was passionate about. The places she chose to work throughout the years reflected her love of people and fed her insatiable love of learning. Her years working at the Lusher Charter School in New Orleans were particularly important as it was there that two of her granddaughters began their education.



As much as Becky always had a lifelong love and permanent attachment to Maine, where she lived and raised her son Patrick, it was New Orleans that she chose to call home later in her life. When Becky met her future husband, Bob Hunt, he introduced her to the music and flavor of New Orleans. Becky often said she felt as though she was simply coming home – the place resonated in her soul – the food, the music and the utter living color of the place (both the incredible beauty and the gritty ugliness) anchored her to NOLA and the people that she loved there, prompting her to return with her family to rebuild after Katrina.



To say that Becky was one of a kind would be an understatement. Becky was more of a force of nature – and one that she often joked was "love it or hate it". For those lucky enough to appreciate Becky's incredible energy, curiosity, singular witty humor and general love of life, they often became loyal, lifelong friends and received the same in spades. Becky was always full of life, full of ideas. Quick to laugh and equally quick to call it like she saw it. Beck, it is hard for all of us to imagine our world without you in it. Rest assured though, you left your mark – with the family that you loved, your tight circle of dear friends and too many others along the way to recount. Your spirit will be missed, Becky, but never truly gone and certainly never forgotten!







