Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Millen Ford. View Sign

PORTLAND - Beatrice Millen Ford passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019 in Portland with her family at her side.



Bea was born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 22, 1925 to Stella and Edward Millen. She grew up in Brookline, Mass. and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1946. Bea worked, was active in local politics, and married Frederick M. Ford in 1953 in Boston, Mass.



Bea and Fred raised their two daughters in Waban, Mass., and in Whitefield, N.H., where they particularly enjoyed sharing their cabin with family and friends. Bea and Fred shared a loving and devoted marriage for 29 years. After Fred's untimely death at age 63, with time Bea built a happy and active life on her own, with work, family, friends, travel, and her continued interest in politics.



At age 80, Bea moved to Cumberland to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She loved the beauty of Maine and her home there, and found pleasure in the many new friends she made.



Bea was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Carol and Betsy; grandson, Luke; sister, Ann; and nieces and nephews, in particular Marylou Yadegar and Danielle Yadegar.



A private graveside service was held in Boston, Mass.



Her family would like to express their special gratitude for the compassionate, loving care Bea received during the month of her life from the incredible nurses at Mercy Hospital in Portland.



Please visit



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in



remembrance of Bea to:



Camp Susan Curtis,



a tuition free



summer camp for



Maine children and teens:



, or



The Susan Curtis



Foundation



1321 Washington Ave.



Suite 104



Portland, ME 04103







PORTLAND - Beatrice Millen Ford passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019 in Portland with her family at her side.Bea was born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 22, 1925 to Stella and Edward Millen. She grew up in Brookline, Mass. and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1946. Bea worked, was active in local politics, and married Frederick M. Ford in 1953 in Boston, Mass.Bea and Fred raised their two daughters in Waban, Mass., and in Whitefield, N.H., where they particularly enjoyed sharing their cabin with family and friends. Bea and Fred shared a loving and devoted marriage for 29 years. After Fred's untimely death at age 63, with time Bea built a happy and active life on her own, with work, family, friends, travel, and her continued interest in politics.At age 80, Bea moved to Cumberland to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She loved the beauty of Maine and her home there, and found pleasure in the many new friends she made.Bea was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Carol and Betsy; grandson, Luke; sister, Ann; and nieces and nephews, in particular Marylou Yadegar and Danielle Yadegar.A private graveside service was held in Boston, Mass.Her family would like to express their special gratitude for the compassionate, loving care Bea received during the month of her life from the incredible nurses at Mercy Hospital in Portland.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Beatrice's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made inremembrance of Bea to:Camp Susan Curtis,a tuition freesummer camp forMaine children and teens: www.susancurtis.org , orThe Susan CurtisFoundation1321 Washington Ave.Suite 104Portland, ME 04103 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com