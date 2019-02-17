PORTLAND - Beatrice Millen Ford passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2019 in Portland with her family at her side.
|
Bea was born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 22, 1925 to Stella and Edward Millen. She grew up in Brookline, Mass. and graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1946. Bea worked, was active in local politics, and married Frederick M. Ford in 1953 in Boston, Mass.
Bea and Fred raised their two daughters in Waban, Mass., and in Whitefield, N.H., where they particularly enjoyed sharing their cabin with family and friends. Bea and Fred shared a loving and devoted marriage for 29 years. After Fred's untimely death at age 63, with time Bea built a happy and active life on her own, with work, family, friends, travel, and her continued interest in politics.
At age 80, Bea moved to Cumberland to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She loved the beauty of Maine and her home there, and found pleasure in the many new friends she made.
Bea was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Carol and Betsy; grandson, Luke; sister, Ann; and nieces and nephews, in particular Marylou Yadegar and Danielle Yadegar.
A private graveside service was held in Boston, Mass.
Her family would like to express their special gratitude for the compassionate, loving care Bea received during the month of her life from the incredible nurses at Mercy Hospital in Portland.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in
remembrance of Bea to:
Camp Susan Curtis,
a tuition free
summer camp for
Maine children and teens:
www.susancurtis.org, or
The Susan Curtis
Foundation
1321 Washington Ave.
Suite 104
Portland, ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019