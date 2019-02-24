Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KITTERY - Beatrice E. Roberts, 97, of Waterford and York, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, in Kittery. On Oct. 7, 1921, she was born into a colorful family of sea captains, watermen and stonemasons.She was the youngest of 12 children of William Henry Dow and Jennie May Norton Dow. She graduated from Milbridge High School in 1938 and married John F. Roberts in Belfast on Nov. 27, 1940. They lived a life of mutual devotion for 70 years until his death on May 8, 2011. They lived in the Norway/Waterford area for 67 years before moving to York in 2010.In Norway Bea worked at Merchant's store as a payroll clerk at B.E. Cole and later at Jack and Jill. Bea was a communicant of St. Catherine's Church, a member of the Barton Reading Club, Pine Tree Quilters, Norway Country Club, Women's Golf Association and the Oxford Hills Aquatic Club (having learned to love swimming in the frigid Narraguagus River!)Bea was a kind, funny, wise and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, connecting easily with people of all ages.She is survived by her son, Col. Thomas W. Roberts USMC (Ret.) and wife Elaine of Hawaii, daughter Judith R. Goodell and husband Trenor of York; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.The Gathering Place in Kittery brought her new social connections and friends. Durgin Pines in Kittery was her final home where she was lovingly cared for by exceptional staff in all departments.A Celebration of Life is planned for 11a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at St. Catherine's Church in Norway. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery Norway.If desired, gifts in her memory could be made to:Waterford Library663 Waterford Rd.Waterford, ME 04088







KITTERY - Beatrice E. Roberts, 97, of Waterford and York, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, in Kittery. On Oct. 7, 1921, she was born into a colorful family of sea captains, watermen and stonemasons.She was the youngest of 12 children of William Henry Dow and Jennie May Norton Dow. She graduated from Milbridge High School in 1938 and married John F. Roberts in Belfast on Nov. 27, 1940. They lived a life of mutual devotion for 70 years until his death on May 8, 2011. They lived in the Norway/Waterford area for 67 years before moving to York in 2010.In Norway Bea worked at Merchant's store as a payroll clerk at B.E. Cole and later at Jack and Jill. Bea was a communicant of St. Catherine's Church, a member of the Barton Reading Club, Pine Tree Quilters, Norway Country Club, Women's Golf Association and the Oxford Hills Aquatic Club (having learned to love swimming in the frigid Narraguagus River!)Bea was a kind, funny, wise and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, connecting easily with people of all ages.She is survived by her son, Col. Thomas W. Roberts USMC (Ret.) and wife Elaine of Hawaii, daughter Judith R. Goodell and husband Trenor of York; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.The Gathering Place in Kittery brought her new social connections and friends. Durgin Pines in Kittery was her final home where she was lovingly cared for by exceptional staff in all departments.A Celebration of Life is planned for 11a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at St. Catherine's Church in Norway. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery Norway.If desired, gifts in her memory could be made to:Waterford Library663 Waterford Rd.Waterford, ME 04088 Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton

861 Lafayette Rd.

Hampton , NH 03842

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com