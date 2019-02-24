KITTERY - Beatrice E. Roberts, 97, of Waterford and York, passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, in Kittery. On Oct. 7, 1921, she was born into a colorful family of sea captains, watermen and stonemasons.She was the youngest of 12 children of William Henry Dow and Jennie May Norton Dow. She graduated from Milbridge High School in 1938 and married John F. Roberts in Belfast on Nov. 27, 1940. They lived a life of mutual devotion for 70 years until his death on May 8, 2011. They lived in the Norway/Waterford area for 67 years before moving to York in 2010.In Norway Bea worked at Merchant's store as a payroll clerk at B.E. Cole and later at Jack and Jill. Bea was a communicant of St. Catherine's Church, a member of the Barton Reading Club, Pine Tree Quilters, Norway Country Club, Women's Golf Association and the Oxford Hills Aquatic Club (having learned to love swimming in the frigid Narraguagus River!)Bea was a kind, funny, wise and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, connecting easily with people of all ages.She is survived by her son, Col. Thomas W. Roberts USMC (Ret.) and wife Elaine of Hawaii, daughter Judith R. Goodell and husband Trenor of York; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.The Gathering Place in Kittery brought her new social connections and friends. Durgin Pines in Kittery was her final home where she was lovingly cared for by exceptional staff in all departments.A Celebration of Life is planned for 11a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at St. Catherine's Church in Norway. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery Norway.If desired, gifts in her memory could be made to:Waterford Library663 Waterford Rd.Waterford, ME 04088
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019