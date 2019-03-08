Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BOSTON - Barry Joel Linder, 70, of Eliot, Maine passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.



Barry, born on Feb. 18, 1949, is survived by his son, Matthew, by Victoria Beals and Debra Lastoff of Eliot, Maine and by Linda Tummino of Brattleboro, Vt. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sara Linder and his father, Abraham Linder, of Dorchester, Mass.



Barry grew up in Dorchester and Sharon, Mass. After graduating high school he moved to Boston and began hand crafting leather goods to sell at local colleges. Using his creativity and infectious energy, he grew this into a manufacturing business and for 35 years provided jobs for hundreds of people throughout New England.



Meeting his personal goal of helping seniors and those with physical handicaps, he then worked for 15 years at RideAway and MobilityWorks to help Mainers with limited mobility regain their freedom and access to the world around them.



As a husband, father, friend and mentor, Barry will be desperately missed.



Barry's family invites you to a celebration of his life from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Beachmere Inn, at 62 Beachmere Place, Ogunquit, Maine. Remarks will begin at 2 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring stories to share. The venue is fully wheelchair accessible.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to consider a gift in Barry's name to:



The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Maine (







BOSTON - Barry Joel Linder, 70, of Eliot, Maine passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.Barry, born on Feb. 18, 1949, is survived by his son, Matthew, by Victoria Beals and Debra Lastoff of Eliot, Maine and by Linda Tummino of Brattleboro, Vt. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sara Linder and his father, Abraham Linder, of Dorchester, Mass.Barry grew up in Dorchester and Sharon, Mass. After graduating high school he moved to Boston and began hand crafting leather goods to sell at local colleges. Using his creativity and infectious energy, he grew this into a manufacturing business and for 35 years provided jobs for hundreds of people throughout New England.Meeting his personal goal of helping seniors and those with physical handicaps, he then worked for 15 years at RideAway and MobilityWorks to help Mainers with limited mobility regain their freedom and access to the world around them.As a husband, father, friend and mentor, Barry will be desperately missed.Barry's family invites you to a celebration of his life from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Beachmere Inn, at 62 Beachmere Place, Ogunquit, Maine. Remarks will begin at 2 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring stories to share. The venue is fully wheelchair accessible.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to consider a gift in Barry's name to:The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Maine ( www.animalwelfaresociety.org ), or the Travis Mills Foundation ( www.travismillsfoundation.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com