BOSTON - Barry Joel Linder, 70, of Eliot, Maine passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Barry, born on Feb. 18, 1949, is survived by his son, Matthew, by Victoria Beals and Debra Lastoff of Eliot, Maine and by Linda Tummino of Brattleboro, Vt. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sara Linder and his father, Abraham Linder, of Dorchester, Mass.
Barry grew up in Dorchester and Sharon, Mass. After graduating high school he moved to Boston and began hand crafting leather goods to sell at local colleges. Using his creativity and infectious energy, he grew this into a manufacturing business and for 35 years provided jobs for hundreds of people throughout New England.
Meeting his personal goal of helping seniors and those with physical handicaps, he then worked for 15 years at RideAway and MobilityWorks to help Mainers with limited mobility regain their freedom and access to the world around them.
As a husband, father, friend and mentor, Barry will be desperately missed.
Barry's family invites you to a celebration of his life from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at The Beachmere Inn, at 62 Beachmere Place, Ogunquit, Maine. Remarks will begin at 2 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring stories to share. The venue is fully wheelchair accessible.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to consider a gift in Barry's name to:
The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk, Maine (www.animalwelfaresociety.org), or the Travis Mills Foundation (www.travismillsfoundation.org)
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019