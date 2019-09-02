RAYMOND - Barry Barclay Holmes, 80, of Raymond, died on August 30, 2019, after a brave battle with brain cancer. He passed away at his home on Sebago Lake with his wife by his side. Barry was born April 7, 1939 in St. Paul, Minn., where he was raised by his parents, Catherine and Robert Holmes, along with his three brothers, King, Robert and Eugene and sister, Robin. Barry was a devoted husband and father, passionate sailor and wine connoisseur, who loved tennis, golf and skiing. He and his wife, Brenda, travelled around the world on multiple adventures. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Portland Stage Company and served on their board for many years. He was a strong advocate and active promotor for nuclear energy. Barry received his B.S. from Lehigh University and a M.S. and Ph.D. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). He taught at the University of Stuttgart in Germany before entering the business world. His distinguished career as a metals engineer and quality control expert started at Uniroyal Tire Company, continued on at Volkswagen of America, United Technologies and Allied Signal. He started his own consulting company, DCn while still a student at M.I.T. and continued to consult after he retired. Barry is survived by his wife, Brenda Pearson Holmes; and his daughters, Jessica Cardinali and Caroline Hybels, sons-in-law, Tony Cardinali and David Hybels; and four grandchildren, Lydia, Ashley, Jared and Grayson.His family will honor and celebrate his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to and Portland State Company.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019