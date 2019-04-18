Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara "Barb" Wood. View Sign

CUMBERLAND - Barbara "Barb" Wood, 89, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019 after a period of declining health. She was born in Portland on Feb. 11, 1930 and grew up on Long Island with her family, mother Elizabeth "Bunny" Ricker and stepfather, Elliott Ricker, two brothers and a sister. She loved island life and enjoyed many summer trips to the island to see family and friends. She was always happy to recall and recount her "life on the island as she knew it".After graduating from Portland High School in 1948, Barbara worked for several banks, then became a legal secretary, a position she held for over 25 years, until she retired. She married Thomas M. Wood and moved to Yarmouth where they raised their three children. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Clifford Van Haren (husband Bruce) of Suamico, Wis. and Sandra Wilson (husband Mark) of Yarmouth.Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Thomas M. Wood; as well as her beloved son, Thomas E. Wood; and her two brothers, James Gerrity and Elliott Ricker of Florida. Barb leaves behind her sister, Doris Wood, of Long Island; as well as four grandchildren, Aaron Wilson (wife, Nichole) of North Yarmouth, Brett Wilson of Portland, Josh Clifford of Martha's Vineyard, and Elizabeth Clifford of Green Bay Wis.; and four great-grandchildren, Carter, Averie, Isabella Rose, and Rowan.Barb made friends wherever she went. Many local store owners and workers knew her well as shopping was a favorite pastime. She was an avid collector of various items, the Byers Choice figures were her favorites. Over the years, she loved to bake sweets… cookies, cakes and made delicious fudge. Her mac 'n cheese and baked stuffed lobsters were in high demand. She also enjoyed working on craft projects but few knew that she loved writing poems. She was a lifetime Red Sox fan and was happy to see the curse reversed in 2004. After moving to an assisted living facility, she missed seeing the "coffee gang" which she had met with for years on a weekly basis. Barb was a devoted mom to her children and grandchildren. Her love for them was her life's priority.Thank you to the staff of Ledgeview Assisted Living for the wonderful care that she was given over the last three and a half years, and to the staff at Northern Light Hospice for their comfort and support.Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Barbara's online guestbook at







www.lindquistfuneralhome.com A graveside memorial service will be held later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to:Changing Tide Foundation772 Island Ave.Long Island, Maine 04050 Funeral Home Lindquist Funeral Home

