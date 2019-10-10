SOUTH PORTLAND - Barbara Watson, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 11, 1926 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of Thomas and Sadie (Cohen) DePeter.Barbara is predeceased by her husband Royce "Pinky" Watson who passed in 1978.She is survived by her five children Deborah Smalley and her husband Ron, Royce Watson and his wife Patti, Jill Hanson, Scott Watson and Beth Treadwell; one brother Edward DePeter; three nephews Paul DePeter, Ron DePeter, and Greg Hill. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Rd., Scarborough. Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. To view Barbara's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comExpressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to: The American51 US Route 1 Ste M Scarborough, ME 04074 or: Maine Children's Cancer Program100 Campus Dr. Ste 107Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019