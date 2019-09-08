Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Cross South Portland , ME View Map Interment Following Services New Calvary Cemetery Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Barbara Vail, 83, joined her husband of 60 years, Dick, in heaven on Sept. 4, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimer's disease.Barbara was born in Portland on June 20, 1936, daughter of Thomas and Anna (Legere) Foley. She was the youngest of four children. As a child Barbara attended Holy Cross School, St. Patrick's Grammar School, and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954. Barbara met her husband Richard (Dick) in Portland and they were married Sept. 25, 1954. Barbara and Dick had seven children together, five boys and two girls. They enjoyed watching their family grow through the years. Barbara lived a selfless life, she worked hard and always put others needs ahead of her own. She was a stay at home mom for a little over ten years. She began working the night shift at Fairchild in South Portland, then worked briefly at Sylvania in Standish. She also supplemented the family income by cleaning doctors' offices after hours. She then returned to Fairchild where she enjoyed many years developing strong friendships retiring in 1997.She worked hard both in and outside of the home. As the family grew, she would assign chores and made sure the kids knew how to do them right. Each child was taught how to clean, do laundry, iron their own clothes, cook, and how to wash dishes by hand.Barbara's life was centered around her family. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything in this world. At their house in Buxton she enjoyed having her family, especially her grandchildren, around for pool parties on the weekends in the summer or big pots of spaghetti and meatballs in the fall or winter. She enjoyed knitting and made many beautiful afghans, kitchen towels, and the treasured 'dish rags' for her family. Barbara loved to go shopping. She especially loved shopping for Christmas, looking for just the right gift for each person wanting it to be special and always made sure she was fair when gift giving. She loved listening to the oldies and was always singing along. While she was cooking one of her delicious apple pies, driving her car, or folding piles of laundry you would hear her singing. She was so sacrificial with her love for her mother. She loved her mother "Ma" fiercely. She cared for her in her home and was an incredibly thoughtful and caring daughter. Barbara and Dick experienced lots of good times living for a few years in Florida after retirement near some of her siblings and close cousins. They returned to Maine after a few years finding it hard to be far from their children and grandchildren.In the last few years she was especially comforted by her little dog Max. He was her baby. She had an infectious laugh and warm welcoming personality. Everyone enjoyed her silly ways and her funny little sayings would always make us laugh. She had a way of making friends feel like family. She had a beautiful smile, a kind heart, and lots of love to give. Even in her last few years in residential care she reached out and would check on the other residents, making sure they were okay in a loving, caring way. To the mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, wife, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all.Barbara was predeceased by her parents and her husband.She is survived by her seven children, Richard Vail and wife Phyllis of Fort Myers, Fla., Michael Vail and wife Janet of Portland, Joseph Vail of Sinclair, Thomas Vail and wife Mari of Windham, Mark Vail and wife Vicki of Saco, Alicia Berglund and husband Andrew of South Portland, and Teresa Folley and husband Andrew of South Portland; her siblings Thomas Foley of Buxton, Dorothy Maloney of South Portland, and Anne Foley of Portland; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A mass will be held at Holy Cross in South Portland on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the mass will be the Interment at New Calvary Cemetery and then a reception at Hobbs Hospitality Center, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. On-line condolences may be shared at:







