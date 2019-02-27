|
CAPE ELIZABETH - Barbara Snowman Chase White, 95, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019.Barbara was born on July 22, 1923, in Caribou, Maine, to Leroy C. and Ruby Ashby Snowman. She graduated from Caribou High School and then went on to Farmington Teacher's College in Farmington, Maine. After graduating from Farmington, Barbara attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., where she received her master's degree. She was a member of Omicron Nu, a national honor society and was active in alumni affairs at the University of Maine/Farmington.Barbara was a high school home economics teacher in both Freeport and Cape Elizabeth, Maine, before becoming a faculty member in the College of Home Economics at Cornell University and the School of Home Economics at the University of Massachusetts /Amherst.Married to the late Edward C. Chase, they lived in Amherst, Mass. While living in Amherst, she enjoyed tennis, bridge, books, plays, concerts, art galleries and walking. After Edward's passing, she married Seth M. White and they made a home in Cape Elizabeth.She and Seth traveled both in the United States and all over the world.In addition to her husband, Edward Chase, Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Dorothy L. Snowman, and Janet S. Duncan; her brother, Robert P. Snowman; brother-in-law, Robert M. Chase; brother-in-law, Jack Duncan; and sister-in-law, Julie Snowman.Barbara is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Chase Griswold and her husband, Tom, of Cary, Ill.; grandchildren, Edward Thomas Griswold and Emily Chase Griswold; sister, Mary Snowman; brother, David W. Snowman; sister-in-law, June Chase as well as nieces, a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews.A memorial service will be held on March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or your local library.
|
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019
