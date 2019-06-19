Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ryder. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary





Barbara graduated from Freeport High School and went on to work at Bostonian Shoe Company in Freeport for many years. Later she worked for L.L. Bean manufacturing, where she made the famous Boat and Tote bags and Maine Hunting Boots. While at L.L. Bean she was a member of the recreation committee and enjoyed planning company outings for the hardworking employees. Ken and Barb really enjoyed their time with fellow coworkers participating in outings and bowling leagues.



Barb and Ken were known for supplying extended family celebrations with their roaster full of baked beans. Generations of children loved their homemade candy apples every Halloween. Barb also greatly enjoyed sharing her pool with anyone who wanted to use it and always had a jar of M&M's readily available for hungry kids. While her house was always stocked full of treats, her grandchildren were particularly fond of her homemade peanut butter fudge.



Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; her beloved dog, Willie; her parents, Myra and Leon Libby; and all of her brothers: Cedric Libby of Freeport, Sewall Libby of New York and Washington, Donald Libby of Connecticut and Ellsworth Leon Libby, who died in infancy.



Barb is survived by her older sister, Virginia Allen of Freeport; her only child, Diane Dennison and son-in-law, Michael Dennison of Freeport; and her three grandchildren, Kenneth Dennison of Brunswick, Russell Dennison of Glenville, N.Y., and Roberta Dennison and her husband. Jake Navarro of Stoneham, Mass; in-laws, George and Sandra Randall of Pownal, Millie Robinson of Freeport, Wilma Ryder of Linneus, and Alice Libby of Florida.



Barbara and Ken also shared their home over the years with: Joan and Susan Plourde of Freeport, Glen Libby, of Granite Falls, Wash., and Susan Lindley of Las Cruces, N.M.



Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.



