SCARBOROUGH - Barbara Mae Baizley, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2019. Barbara was born in Concord, N.H. to Leslie E. Frost and Mildred B. Holmes on April 8, 1928.She graduated from Concord New Hampshire High School. Barbara worked for Maine National Bank Portland, Sears Roebuck, and the South Portland Library until retiring at the age of 85. Barbara enjoyed bowling, dancing and her garden of gladiolas.Barbara was predeceased by her brothers Ernest, Don and Harold and sister Eleanor.She is survived by three children, Bruce Rand and his wife Bonnie of Scarborough, daughter Kathy Lombard of Scarborough, and Arnold Baizley and his wife Paula of Underhill Vt.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Ken Baizley and wife Doris, Don Baizley and his wife Beverly, and Susan Jolly. She is also survived by her longtime devoted companion John Killinger of Scarborough.Visiting hours and funeral service will be Thursday June 27, 2019 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Rte. 1, Scarborough. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by the funeral at noon. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Corser Hill Cemetery in Webster, N.H.Barbara's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Springbrook Center and Hospice of Southern Maine.ln lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Hospice of Southern Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 23, 2019