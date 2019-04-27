Barbara Louise Gegg-Kelley

Obituary

STANDISH - Barbara Louise Gegg-Kelley, known as "Bunchy", passed away on March 20, 2019.

She was the incredible mother of Michelle Anne Kelley-Caswell, and Colleen Erin Kelley, both of Standish, Maine.

A celebration of her life will be held at her home on May 18, 2019 Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, Bunchy's family recommends you make a contribution to your local animal support/rescue organization in her memory.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 27, 2019
