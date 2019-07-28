Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise "Barbie" Davis. View Sign Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest and most beautiful person I have ever known and even that is an understatement." - F. Scott Fitzgerald With heavy hearts the family of Barbara "Barbie" Louise Davis announces that she died peacefully, surrounded by her children on July 1, 2019, at the age of 88. For years prior and including the end of her life, she was cared for at home by her children. Barbie was born the second of four children, on May 17, 1931 in South Portland, to Barbara Phyllis Davis and Ellsworth Milton Davis.Those who met Barbie Davis were often left with memories of a person with a naturally joyful, loving approach to life. She was deeply loved by family and friends - and one who found education and travel fulfilling. Barbie faced challenges but grace and fierce determination served as her passport through life's adversities.As her father's career with Shell Oil advanced, Barbie attended schools in South Portland and Brewer, New York and Michigan. However, Maine roots were maintained at a home on Myrtle Avenue near Willard Beach. Each summer Barbie and best friend, Bev Alley, made Willard Beach their favorite retreat. It's where they occasionally braved some of Maine's most frigid waters, diving off The Point. Barbie graduated from Westbrook Junior College in 1951 but, a life-long learner, she also earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 1977. While attending Westbrook Junior College she met Blaine "Tommy" Davis, son of Portland Press Herald sports editor Blaine Davis, a long-time family friend. Barbie's brother, Blaine, was named for sports editor Blaine. Barbie and Tommy were married in August of 1951. With three "Blaines" on both sides of the family, a fourth, Blaine E., was born in December 1952. The births of Brian E., Belinda J., and Sara G. completed their family.Barbie's husband Tommy, a licensed private pilot, began a career with General Mills in Rutland, Vt., which also took them to Claremont, N.H. and Norwell, Mass. Then, suddenly, at age 29, with four youngsters under 10, he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. As Tommy's disease progressed - he would eventually become a quadriplegic - they established a home on Danforth Road, South Portland in 1963. Barbie met head-on the escalating care that Tommy required, while nurturing four adolescents. "Tommy was just as lovable, interesting, and fun as ever," Barbie said. She enjoyed telling the story of how, early in marriage, she and Tommy, avid readers, would tear a book in half, so one only had to finish half the book before the other could begin it. Always searching for ways to improve Tommy's quality of life, the family moved twice to Hollywood, Fla., always making space for anyone that cared to visit. In 1973, they repurchased the home on Danforth Road in South Portland, which had been previously adapted to meet Tommy's mobility needs. After moving to Cape Elizabeth, Tommy passed away in 1985 at age 53.Following a successful stint selling real estate, and refurbishing a cottage-style home in Cape Elizabeth, Barbie, uneasy living alone, moved to an in-law apartment, part of her daughter, Belinda and husband, Jeff's home. Here she enjoyed quality time with grandsons, Evan and Tom. Not one to be idle, Barbie twice explored ancestral homes in Wales, attended The Masters in Georgia, vacationed in Bermuda numerous times, and with pilot-son Blaine at the controls, visited President Ulysses S. Grant's final home in New York. Barbie later made a move to Marco Island, Fla., where she was a key staff member in Blaine's charter business, Kahuna Katamarans. When the boat moved to Falmouth, Barbie became a 'frequent flyer' and a favorite of the Handy Boat staff. The 'Rule' of the boat was "When Kahuna sails, Mom sails." She also lived in Ft. Myers, Fla. with daughter Sara and Waldoboro with daughter Belinda and son-in-law Jeff, enjoying as much time as possible with her children.Barbie was predeceased by her parents; husband Tommy; son Brian "Ben" in 2017; and sister Joan in 1998.She is survived by son Blaine of South Portland, daughters Belinda (Jeffery) of Waldoboro and Sara of Fort Myers, Fla.; brothers Richard A. (Gwen) of Portland and Blaine G. (Pam) of Yarmouth; grandchildren Evan (Kristina) Waterhouse and Thomas (Kristina) Waterhouse, Benjamin Davis, Emily Davis, and Lily (Joe) Pike. She enjoyed a warm, lengthy relationship with Tommy's brother, Jere Davis and Charlotte Henderson of Washington, Maine.Our Mom, who spent most of her married life taking care of our dad, also found time to care for other relatives and family friends as well. She never thought twice about helping someone in need. The value and importance of giving, that she learned at a young age, had extended to her family and to many others as well. Not only did she help those in need, she anticipated other people's needs and offered to help before she was asked. Whether she was giving elderly friends a ride to appointments or taking her best friend's mom out to lunch (her best friend had passed away at a young age), our mom knew that giving of herself, helping people and improving the quality of their lives were most important. We appreciate what a precious gift we were given in the form of our mother, who always had room in her heart for one more. Burial will be private. A tribute to Barbie will be announced at a later date. To offer condolences, please visit Barbie's guestbook on Hobbs Funeral Home website. A special thank you for the caring folks at The Hospice of Southern Maine who made our mom's last days comfortable and dignified.







