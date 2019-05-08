Barbara L. (Martin) Libby

Service Information
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA
01760
(508)-653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
United Congregational Church
2 E. Central Street (Rt. 135)
Natick, MA
View Map
Obituary

NATICK, Mass. - Barbara L. (Martin) Libby, 88, of Natick, Mass., passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Leland Libby. Devoted mother of Valerie Libby and husband, John Wipfler of Portland, Scott Libby and wife, Karen of Natick, Mass., Gail Mantia of Raynham, Mass., Diana Day and husband, Ken of Worcester, Mass., Karleen (Shaw) Libby of Falmouth, Brenda LaVerdiere and husband, Danny of Augusta, Rhonda Denaro and husband, John of Natick Mass; loving grandmother to Ash, Michaela, Vanessa, Isaac, Timothy, Keith, Jeffrey, Michael, Thomas, Laura, Kimberly, Alan, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Harrison, Nicholas, Hailey, Jack, and the late Ricky Libby; sister of Phyllis Fitzgerald of Framingham, Mass. and the late Jack, Bill, Gene, and June Martin. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service at United Congregational Church, 2 E. Central Street (Rte. 135), Natick, Mass. on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m.. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at Natick Common, Mass., Thursday May 9, from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Dell Park Cemetery, Natick, Mass. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
