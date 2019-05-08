|
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
United Congregational Church
|
2 E. Central Street (Rt. 135)
NATICK, Mass. - Barbara L. (Martin) Libby, 88, of Natick, Mass., passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Leland Libby. Devoted mother of Valerie Libby and husband, John Wipfler of Portland, Scott Libby and wife, Karen of Natick, Mass., Gail Mantia of Raynham, Mass., Diana Day and husband, Ken of Worcester, Mass., Karleen (Shaw) Libby of Falmouth, Brenda LaVerdiere and husband, Danny of Augusta, Rhonda Denaro and husband, John of Natick Mass; loving grandmother to Ash, Michaela, Vanessa, Isaac, Timothy, Keith, Jeffrey, Michael, Thomas, Laura, Kimberly, Alan, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Harrison, Nicholas, Hailey, Jack, and the late Ricky Libby; sister of Phyllis Fitzgerald of Framingham, Mass. and the late Jack, Bill, Gene, and June Martin. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service at United Congregational Church, 2 E. Central Street (Rte. 135), Natick, Mass. on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m.. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at Natick Common, Mass., Thursday May 9, from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Dell Park Cemetery, Natick, Mass. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|