Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland 230 Cottage Road South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-799-4472 Service 12:00 PM St. Alban's Episcopal Church 885 Shore Road

CAPE ELIZABETH - Barbara L. Durgin, 91, of Cape Elizabeth passed away peacefully Sunday the 8th of September 2019, with her children by her side.Born in 1928 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to Cyril and Beatrice Bright, Barbara graduated from Dorchester High School for Girls. After high school she attended Stratford Secretarial and Finishing School in Boston. She went to work for New England Power Company and attended Boston College evenings and received a degree in English and Literature.Barbara met Frank Durgin in 1947. They moved to France in 1951 and wed the 12th of February 1952 in Paris. Barbara then attended L' Institute Du Pantheon to study French and received her degree while Frank studied for his doctoral degree. After graduation she accepted a job at Joint Construction Agency as a secretary for a Naval Commander in Orléans, France. They moved back to Paris and she went back to the Joint Construction Agency as a consultant. Barbara stopped working and left France to accompany her husband who was in the Air Force, stationed in Germany where she gave birth to her eldest son Stephen. She and her little family returned to the United States and lived in Holliston, Mass., where she had a second son. In 1964 she settled in South Portland, Maine and had her youngest son and a couple of years later had a daughter.Barbara did lots of volunteer work and gave donations to many charities. Her favorites were , Good Shepherd Food Bank, and Veterans for Peace. In addition to her volunteer work, Barbara was very artistic and she loved traveling. She was a parishioner at St. Alban's Episcopal Church and belonged to the Altar Guild.In the early 70s Barbara and her husband purchased a rustic farm in South Paris, Maine where she enjoyed spending summers with her family. She said the years spent there were some of the happiest days of her life. After raising her family, she went back to work as an administrative assistant until the early 1980's when she retired in Cape Elizabeth. Once she retired, she spent time traveling through Russia, Ireland, and Canada.She is predeceased by Frank Durgin who passed away in 2009 and a brother Arthur Bright who passed in 2010.Barbara is survived by her children, Steven Durgin of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Brian Durgin and his wife, Joanna of Silver Lake, New Hampshire, Peter Durgin of Cape Elizabeth, Kate Durgin and husband Robert Pralicz of Standish, and one grandson Robbie Pralicz also of Standish; sister-in-law Mary Bright, niece Stephanie Bright, and nephew Geoff Bright, all of East Falmouth, MA; sister-in-law Dorothy Durgin of Manchester By the Sea, MA, nephew David Durgin and wife, Patty of Newburyport, MA, niece Robin DiCenzo and husband Mickey of Saugus, MA.Barbara was a truly kind and devoted mother who will be sadly missed.Barbara's service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, at Noon on Thursday, October 10th, followed by a celebration of her life and reception at Bonoff Hall, located at the church. Barbara's family would like to thank the entire staff of Ledgewood Nursing home. The care you gave our mother was the best we could have asked for; you all were so kind and loving. We also want to say thanks for taking care of us during such a difficult time.Online condolences may be expressed at







Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.