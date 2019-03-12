WINDHAM - Barbara Jane Grant Millett, 94, passed away March 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Windham.She was born May 4, 1924 in Portland, the daughter of George Baker Gant and Josephine Quimby Grant. Her family moved from Cape Elizabeth to the Highland Cliff Rd. in Windham where she met the love of her life, Verne Martin Millett, who also lived on the Highland Cliff Rd. She attended Windham schools and was a member of the class of 1942. They married while Verne was serving in the Navy during WWII. They were married for 55 years. Together they raised their five children.She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Windham Historical Society, and the Advent Christian Church in Windham. She worked on the Windham voting polls for over 20 years. At home, you could often find Barbara playing the organ, knitting, reading, doing crossword puzzles, enjoying her cat Sunny, or baking. She made the best apple pie, ever. She was the #1 fan of her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's sporting and musical events. Her greatest pleasure was being with her family.During Verne and Barbara's retirement years they loved to travel, traveling from Florida to up the eastern seaboard to well into Canada. They loved camping with family and the Allagash as an especially favorite. Barbara made several trips to Disney World, the last trip being a big family one. Barbara enjoyed the Windham senior citizen trips ad enjoyed the friends she traveled with.She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Verne, two sisters Mary and Mildred, and one brother, George. She is survived by her five children Everett and his wife, Carole, Lineous and his wife, Lucy, Thomas and his wife, Linda, Nancy and her husband, Jack, and Harold, all of Windham; one sister, Patricia Anderson of Buxton; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.The family thanks Northern Light Home Health Care and Hospice for their loving care given to their mom during the last month.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday March 15, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Visiting hours will be held prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the Highland Cliff Advent Christian Church, 94 Highland Cliff Road, Windham. Interment will be held in the spring.To leave condolences and to participate in Barbara's online tribute visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comIn lieu of flowers,donations inBarbara's namecan be made to:Northern LightHome Care and Hospice885 Union St., Suite 220Bangor, ME 04401
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
(207) 892-6342
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019