Service Information

Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
(207)-773-6511

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106

Funeral service
10:00 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106

Obituary

STANDISH - Barbara J. Raymond, 78, died at home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Barbara was born on Sept. 17, 1940, in Portland, the daughter of the late Harold H. and Vera L. (Boothby) Raymond. She grew up in Westbrook where she attended local schools and graduated from Westbrook High School, class of 1958. After high school Barbara worked sales and in the office at Zayre's Department Store where she met her life partner, Sylvia Brown. Sylvia and Barbara were inseparable and the two were together for 38 years. They both worked at Health-Tex Inc., followed by the Ramada Inn. Barbara later became a caregiver for several people.



Barbara enjoyed gardening, making trips to the Cookie Jar Bakery, and most of all, her family. She enjoyed going on trips to North Conway, N.H. and she never missed a graduation or birthday party. She was always the first one to arrive. She treated everyone like family and was especially close to her neighbors in Ward's Cove. In her free time she volunteered at the Standish Food Pantry, and attended music concerts in Westbrook. She enjoyed going to Pineland Gardens, various fairs, and high-bush blueberry picking.



Barbara was predeceased by her partner, Sylvia Brown.



She is survived by her sisters, Donna Higgins and husband, Allan of Portland, Harolene Temm and husband, Al of Scarborough, sister-in-law, Beverly Hanson of Florida; bonus son, Tony Brown; nieces and nephews, Debra Temm and partner, Paul Dillaway of New Hampshire, Heidi Akeley and husband, Brent; Kimberly Morrill-Gallant and her children, Trevor and Cutter; Pierre Corbeau, Stephen Corbeau, Tresa Corbeau, Tracey Scala; and many great-nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.



Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to



American



10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480



Columbia, MD 21044







