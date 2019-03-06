Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Barbara J. Anderson, 69, of South Portland passed away on March 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Portland, on Jan. 8, 1950 the daughter of Lawrence and Phyllis (Manzer) Morse. She married her late husband, Philip, and together they raised their family of four children. Barbara was about one thing and that was her family. She loved to be with her family either at the beach, going to reunions, or just staying home swapping stories. When she was not with her grandchildren or children, she could be found visiting with her sisters that she loved dearly. While she was working, she was a personal caregiver for seniors and loved spending time with them and helping any way that she could. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always an important part of her life as she watched them all grow. Barbara is survived by her children, Terry Howard and fiancé Jonathan Monkman of Old Orchard Beach, Deanna Dyer and Mike Nadeau of Falmouth, Fred Dyer of Westbrook, and Joe and Laken Willings of Old Orchard Beach; her grandchildren, David Howard, Joseph Howard, Casaundra Lavigne, Samantha Gee, Corey Jo Willings, Kyle Nadeau, Alex Willings, Nathan and Nicholas Nadeau and all their loved ones; great-grandchildren, Stella Howard and Hayden Young; siblings Christine, David, Gerry, Phyllis, Althea, Virginia, Shirley, Johnny, and Diane.She was predeceased by her husband, Philip; brother, Larry and sister, Karen. The family invites you to visiting hours on Friday March 8 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday March 9 at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland followed by a committal service at Forest City Cemetery. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at







SOUTH PORTLAND - Barbara J. Anderson, 69, of South Portland passed away on March 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Portland, on Jan. 8, 1950 the daughter of Lawrence and Phyllis (Manzer) Morse. She married her late husband, Philip, and together they raised their family of four children. Barbara was about one thing and that was her family. She loved to be with her family either at the beach, going to reunions, or just staying home swapping stories. When she was not with her grandchildren or children, she could be found visiting with her sisters that she loved dearly. While she was working, she was a personal caregiver for seniors and loved spending time with them and helping any way that she could. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always an important part of her life as she watched them all grow. Barbara is survived by her children, Terry Howard and fiancé Jonathan Monkman of Old Orchard Beach, Deanna Dyer and Mike Nadeau of Falmouth, Fred Dyer of Westbrook, and Joe and Laken Willings of Old Orchard Beach; her grandchildren, David Howard, Joseph Howard, Casaundra Lavigne, Samantha Gee, Corey Jo Willings, Kyle Nadeau, Alex Willings, Nathan and Nicholas Nadeau and all their loved ones; great-grandchildren, Stella Howard and Hayden Young; siblings Christine, David, Gerry, Phyllis, Althea, Virginia, Shirley, Johnny, and Diane.She was predeceased by her husband, Philip; brother, Larry and sister, Karen. The family invites you to visiting hours on Friday March 8 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday March 9 at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland followed by a committal service at Forest City Cemetery. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home

Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close