Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Barbara Hammond, 87, of South Portland passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 after a brief stay at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her family. She was born in Brunswick on Aug. 10, 1932, the daughter of Carl and Ruth (Clay) Larrabee. Barbara loved growing up on her father's and Uncle Percy's blueberry farm on the Woodside Road with her sisters, Helen, Edith and Mary. After graduating from Brunswick High School, class of 1950, she moved to Portland, where she briefly worked at Sears in downtown Portland before marrying Waverly Hammond in 1952. Together they built their home in South Portland where she lived until last year. Barbara was a caring friend and neighbor, always there to provide comfort and assistance whenever needed. Barbara loved having all her children and grandchildren together, especially during holidays. She was an amazing cook and would prepare a virtual feast. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren at her pool in the back yard, going with them to the beach, or baking cookies together. She had a great love for animals, especially golden retrievers, including her dogs, Buffy and Stormy and her daughter Karen's dog, Lily. She would take long daily walks with her dogs stopping to talk with everyone. She loved spending time outside in her yard and, until recently, could often be seen painting, raking leaves and shoveling snow. She is survived by her children, Deborah Hammond and her partner, Bob Bernstein, Alan Hammond and his wife, Kimberlee, Karen Powers and her husband, Paul, and Kevin Hammond and his wife, Lori. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Emily, Sabrina, Mikaela, Brooke and Julia; and one great-grandchild, Paxton; many nieces and nephews; her best friend Norma's daughter, Susan







