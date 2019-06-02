GARDNER, Mass. - Barbara H. (Wheelen) Dewey, 93, of Gardner, Mass. and Scarborough, Maine, died Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, in Maine Medical Center, Portland.
She was born in Gardner on July 2, 1925, daughter of the late William and Florence (Sheldon) Wheelen and was a graduate of Gardner High School. Barbara had lived in Portland for 15 years until returning to Gardner several years ago.
Barbara worked many years ago in a law office and Boston and for the New England Telephone Co. in its Gardner location. A homemaker, she enjoyed gardening and collecting silver and pewter. She was a very kind and elegant lady.
Her husband, Charles M. Dewey, died in 2000. She leaves two children, Charles R. Dewey and his wife Lisa of Portland, and Deborah M. Dewey and her husband Winston Hagborg of West Sand Lake, NY; four grandchildren, Heather, Hayley, Samantha and Derek; a brother John "Dick" Wheelen of Lawrence, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Dewey; a sister Dorothy Holmlund and two brothers, Raymond Wheelen and Donald Wheelen.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Patriots Road, Templeton, Mass. There are no calling hours.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon, Mass. is directing arrangements.
Memorial donations
may be made to:
Ellie Fund for
Breast Cancer
200 Reservoir St.
Needham Heights, MA 02494
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019