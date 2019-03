Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara E. Brown. View Sign

PORTLAND - Barbara E. Brown, 84, of South Portland, passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 25, 2019. Born Barbara Elaine Shaw on Jan. 7, 1935, to parents George and Violet (Dagerstrom) Shaw, Barbara was the youngest of seven children: Dorothy, Edward, Bette, Margaret, Marion and Gerald. Margaret (Shaw) Hill, 92, Barbara's look-alike sister, is the only surviving sibling. Barbara also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



Barbara attended Bangor High School where she thrived as a student, talented artist and head cheerleader. She was chosen to paint a large mural in the hallway of the school building. After high school, she moved to Boston where she took on new jobs, including one at a well-known photography studio. She learned the business, and also learned how to turn black and white family portraits into color portraits by hand using special paints and techniques. Even after having children, this work continued for many years, oftentimes at night at the long dining room table.



Barbara married Wayne A. Brown of Bath/Portland, Maine, in 1958, who was the love of her life until he passed away of lymphoma in 1989 after a long battle. Wayne's sister, Denise Brown, resides in Portland. Barbara met Wayne during summers when he visited his grandmother near Bangor. She quickly figured out how to get to Portland to watch his baseball games at Deering High School. Wayne was known as "Lefty Brown", a pitcher, and later played semi-pro baseball.



Music was also an integral part of life for Barbara and Wayne. They shared their love of music with their children and grandchildren, who now play trumpet, piano, guitar, saxophone, flute, clarinet, french horn and drums.



Barbara and Wayne had four children: Kim V. Dixon, Scott E. Brown, Mark A. Brown and Paige J. Waters, all surviving. Barbara adored her 10 grandchildren, ages 11-32: Cameron, Nolan, Tyler and Margaret Brown - Samuel and Chloe Brown - Kyle and Jami Dixon - Gabrielle and Alexandra Waters. A great-grandchild, baby girl, is due in March.



Barbara's focus was always on her family. Phone calls with Barbara usually ended with "give the kids a hug for me." To signal when dinner was ready for the neighborhood kids, Barbara would blow a loud horn out the front door and watched the kids come running. She enjoyed a life of work at Bicknell Photo Services in Scarborough for many years (executive assistant, customer service, and photo colorist), and further enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, making Halloween costumes, sketching, sewing, painting hollow Easter eggs to add to the collection, sharing a snack, making school papier mache projects, piecing seaglass and shells together for suncatchers, beach time, high school reunions, haddock chowder and lobster stew, "brownie cake", "brown specials", shoes and clothes.



After getting married, Barbara moved to South Portland and lived in her home for nearly 50 years, where the door was always open and there was always activity. She was happily the rock and the helper on whom the family relied. Barbara could often be found on the sunny front porch having coffee or out on the back deck admiring the pussy willows, rhododendrons and lilacs. Barbara kept her home as neat as a pin, and was meticulous about her clothes and keeping up with her bills.



The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation for Barbara's dear friend and confidant Judie Day, who has been with the family every step of the way. Judie brought caring, joy and fun to Barbara's life. Judie helped Barbara stay connected to the modern world of texting and sharing online photos. The family would also like to recognize the amazing professional, competent, and caring nurses, doctors and palliative staff at Mercy Hospital ER and floors four and five. The family was blessed to be there with Barbara during her last days.



A church service with family music and fireside room refreshments will be held on March 10, at 2:30 p.m., at the Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, 100 Westbrook St., South Portland. Spring flowers welcome.



If desired, donations may be made to:



The Engraved Brick Program at Bug Light /SP



Historical Society - In person at the church service, or by mailing a donation to:



Engraved Brick Program South Portland



Historical Society



55 Bug Light Park



South Portland, ME 04106



Attn: In memory of Barbara Brown



Or visit







