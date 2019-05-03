Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara DeFelice McLean. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Evergreen Cemetery 672 Stevens Ave. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

GORHAM - Barbara DeFelice McLean, 90, of Gorham, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by family.



Barbara was born on Sept. 16, 1928, in Hartford, Conn. to Michele and Josephine (DelRossa) DeFelice. She was one of 12 children.



Barbara moved to Maine with her husband and was a devout wife and mother. She worked as a waitress for many years at Valley's Steak House in Portland. After her husband passed, she moved to Cape Elizabeth with her son and his family. Helping raise her grandchildren became her pride and joy. She loved playing cards and was the "Queen of Cribbage" in Cape Elizabeth. She was the neighborhood babysitter and was known to many as Grammy Barbara. You could often find her walking all over town as she loved to walk but she would never refuse a ride if someone offered.



The family is grateful to all those who made Barbara's final weeks as comfortable as possible especially her granddaughter Katie, who cared for her when it was most needed. Special thanks to the staff at MMC and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Albert W. McLean.



She is survived by a son, Mark McLean and his wife Barbara; her two grandchildren, Jason McLean and Kathleen Gasbarrone, their spouses Liz Sanner and Marco Gasbarrone; her four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Anabelle, Madeleine and Eliza. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, May 6, at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave. Portland.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



11 Hunnewell Rd.



Scarborough, ME 04074







GORHAM - Barbara DeFelice McLean, 90, of Gorham, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by family.Barbara was born on Sept. 16, 1928, in Hartford, Conn. to Michele and Josephine (DelRossa) DeFelice. She was one of 12 children.Barbara moved to Maine with her husband and was a devout wife and mother. She worked as a waitress for many years at Valley's Steak House in Portland. After her husband passed, she moved to Cape Elizabeth with her son and his family. Helping raise her grandchildren became her pride and joy. She loved playing cards and was the "Queen of Cribbage" in Cape Elizabeth. She was the neighborhood babysitter and was known to many as Grammy Barbara. You could often find her walking all over town as she loved to walk but she would never refuse a ride if someone offered.The family is grateful to all those who made Barbara's final weeks as comfortable as possible especially her granddaughter Katie, who cared for her when it was most needed. Special thanks to the staff at MMC and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Albert W. McLean.She is survived by a son, Mark McLean and his wife Barbara; her two grandchildren, Jason McLean and Kathleen Gasbarrone, their spouses Liz Sanner and Marco Gasbarrone; her four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Anabelle, Madeleine and Eliza. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Monday, May 6, at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave. Portland.Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Barbara's online guest book.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close