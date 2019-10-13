Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Cude. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Memorial service 11:00 AM Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 View Map Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Barbara Cude, 86, of Brunswick, passed away Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at Mid Coast Hospital.



Barbara was born on May 3, 1933 to Frederick and Millicent (Foley) Tolman. She was raised in Revere, Mass., where she spent her free time on Revere Beach enjoying the dance halls and roller-skating rinks. This is where she met her husband, John W. Cude Jr. in 1953, who was an Aviation Machinist Mate in the United States Navy. They married in October that same year and traveled to various military bases until John's retirement in 1968 at Brunswick Naval Air Station, where they settled and raised a family.



Barbara worked at the Brunswick Naval Air Station until her retirement in 1995, after more than 20 years. After her retirement she spent her time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed traveling to Hawaii on multiple occasions.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, John; a son, Steven R. Cude; brothers, Frederick "Pal" Tolman and James Tolman and three sisters, Virginia "Winky" Grimes, Jacqueline McNally, and Patricia Erickson.



She leaves behind two sons, Scott Cude and his wife, Leslie of West Gardiner and John Cude and his wife, Janet of Oxford, Conn.; her daughter, Donna Cude of Brunswick; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A private burial will be held at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.







