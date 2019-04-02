Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BRUNSWICK - Barbara Cronin, 77, of Brunswick, died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Lawrence, Mass., to the late Charles and Rita (Legros) Holmes. Barbara is remembered for her influence in the classroom, both as student and teacher. She was high school valedictorian and achieved the highest score on the Greater Boston Latin Language Exam. She attended Merrimack College on a full scholarship and later obtained her Masters in Literature at Salem State College while teaching English full-time and raising her family. She found joy in activities both inside and out: long distance hiking, vacuuming, kayaking, reading, visiting national parks, shopping, technical rock climbing, cheating at board games, homebuilding and decorating, and cheering on her grandchildren were just a few activities that made her life lived and loved. She is survived by: husband James Holland of Brunswick, who was the love of her life for 36 years; son, James and daughter-in-law, Theresa Cronin; daughter, Rebecca and son-in-law, Christopher Woodford, son, Michael Cronin, AH; grandchildren, Jessica Cronin, Courtney Cronin and Nathan Partridge, Cameron and Charlotte Woodford, Joseph Cronin, Delaney Woodford; and brother, James and sister-in-law, Barbara Holmes. Along with her parents she is predeceased by brothers, Charles and Michael Holmes, sister, Patsy Ruscillo; and dog, Willie. Visiting hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be at Lunt Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank all her caregivers at CHANS Home Health & Hospice and New England Cancer Center, particularly her nurse, Rachel Hardy, Brian Haney, DO, and Danielle Bowen, ANP-C. Condolences can be expressed to the family at







