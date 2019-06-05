PORTLAND - Barbara Ann Arnoldo, 71, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019. Barbara Ann was born in Providence, R.I. on June 17, 1947. She was the daughter of the late John and Barbara Arnoldo and grew up in South Portland. Barbara Ann was an accomplished teacher, businesswoman, and school principal. She held a Bachelor's, two Master's, and a Doctorate in Education, the latter from Boston College. She served the Catholic Diocese of Portland as principal of St. Patrick, Notre Dame, and Cathedral Schools. She loved and cared for the children of multiple faiths in her schools. She sought to create a safe, loving and nurturing environment for both her students and faculty. Barbara Ann was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and after retirement, continued volunteering and serving the diocesan schools through consulting. Even while battling cancer, she reached out to others through prayer and consolation, maintaining a prayer list through her most difficult times. In her final weeks she very much wanted to join Jesus and her parents in heaven. Barbara Ann is survived by her two brothers, John Arnoldo, Jr. and his partner Ron Zeiler, Thomas Arnoldo his wife Christine and their twin sons, Matthew and Andrew. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. After Mass, family and friends are invited to a reception at Holy Martyrs Church. Arrangements are under the director of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Barbara Ann's memorial page or share an online condolence please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara Ann's memory to the: Northern New England Region1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300 Topsham, ME 04086-1240
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 5, 2019