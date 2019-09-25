|
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
YARMOUTH - Barbara Anne Frye, 87, of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away on Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Barbara was born March 30, 1932, to Gertrude Seavey and Murray Seavey in New York. She graduated from North Yarmouth Academy.
Barbara worked for a short time at Nabisco before joining the family business, Bard Industries, running it with her husband and children.
She was a member of the Eastern Star, received her pilot's license and loved to fly becoming some would say the best pilot in the family. Barbara loved to travel but some of her favorite trips where to Europe which she traveled too twice. Most of all Barbara was a dedicated, loving, passionate wife and mother to her family.
Barbara is survived by her son, Roderick Frye and his wife, Susan Frye; grandchildren, Ben and his wife, Danielle, Stacey and her husband, Paul; four great-grandchildren, Neila, Ellis, Chase, and Alex. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Frye in 1997; daughter, Deborah Frye in 2019; and her father and mother.
The family would like to invite you to visiting hours for Barbara on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. A committal will occur Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery, Smith St., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Frye family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
