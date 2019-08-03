Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Plummer Babb Darneille. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 PM at the home of her daughter, Jeanine Swanson 30 Pillsbury St. South Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary





Just six days before her 90th birthday, our mother slipped over to heaven, apparently deciding that she just wasn't going to do THAT! Barbara always did things her own way!



Born on Valentine's Day, 1929, in Portland, to Cli?ord and Flora Powers Plummer, Barbara and her siblings grew up in the Woodford's Corner where she attended Deering High School.



Barbara met William A. Babb while working at the American Can Company. They married in 1947 and had two children, Carolann and Edward Cli?ord.



Things changed, and Barbara became a single mother. Using her skills as a seamstress, she worked at Art's Upholstery and for her brother, Bernard (Pete) Plummer, at his business, Glenwood Furniture in Rosemont.



In 1970, Barbara met and married Charles L.F. Darneille, a widower from South Portland with six children ranging in age from 19 to 11-years-old. With her new husband, Charles, she became a huge influence in their lives essentially raising the two youngest. In the early 1970s, Barbara, Charles and the two youngest moved to Kezar Falls where she would later be instrumental in raising their granddaughter, Angela. With her small stature and minimalistic lifestyle, she could turn a house into a home, and love and care for her large family.



Barbara always followed Charles' wanderlust to the Northwest, Costa Rico, Western Mass., ultimately ending in Arkansas. She became involved in the Salem Extension Homemakers Club winning blue ribbons for her quilts. Everyone enjoyed receiving dolls for the grandchildren and kitchen towels for the entire family . Barbara and her sister, Beryl, enjoyed making simple things, such as a depression-era practice of cutting Christmas cards with crimping shears to make gift tags and book marks.



She was a proli?c writer, both of letters to family and of her ?ction, which was simplistic and dead on, re?ecting her needle and scissor sharp mind. She could always cut to the fabric of the matter, no matter the issue.



Following her husband's death in 2005, Barbara moved to Ft. Myers to be close to her daughter, Carolann. In 2017, at age 88, she rode out Hurricane Irma and had to be rescued from the second ?oor of her home.



Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Bernard Plummer, Roberta P. Junco, Beryl P. Goodwin and Virginia P. Nicholas; her husband, Charles; her son, Edward Babb; grandchildren, James Worthley and Sandra Mae Forbes Call; her sons-in-law, James E. Worthley, Perry Moring and Gene Swanson.



She is survived by her daughters, Carolann Moring of Bonita Springs, Dalna Worthley of Fairbanks, Danielle Darneille of Fitchburg and Jeanine Swanson of South Portland and her sons, John and wife, Susan Jewett Darneille, of Millinocket, Douglas Darneille of Boise and Charles A. and wife, Claudia Damon Darneille, of Wilson's Mills and her daughter-in-law, Susan Coffin Babb of Newburyport as well as 12 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Jeanine Swanson, 30 Pillsbury St., South Portland, beginning at 12:30 p.m. (207-807-1360)



Please come and share your memories of this wonderful person.







