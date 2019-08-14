|
KENNEBUNK - Barbara Ann Nugent, 74, of Kennebunk, Maine, died Aug. 10, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.
Barbara was born March 24, 1945, in Fall River, Mass., the daughter of David and J. Bernice (Cleaves) Hart. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and was a paralegal for several law firms in Massachusetts, Hawaii, Indiana and Connecticut. On Aug. 5, 1972, Barbara married John (Jack) Thomas Nugent.
Barbara enjoyed reading mystery novels and travelling. She and Jack enjoyed cruises and numerous trips to Ireland in search of their ancestors. She was also an avid sports fan, specifically, the Boston Celtics, Notre Dame football team and UCONN women's basketball. She also enjoyed Irish folk music, but most importantly, she loved her family. Barbara was also a good deacon's wife, a devout Catholic and a volunteer at the Southington, Conn., Library.
Barbara is lovingly remembered by her husband, Senior Deacon Jack Nugent Sr.; her son, John Thomas Nugent Jr. and his husband, Geoffrey Noah Keim, of Washington, D.C.; her daughter, Nancy Frances Nugent; her sister, Nancy P. Flynn and her husband, Peter, of Plymouth, Mass.; and her brother, William D. Hart and his wife, Sandra, of Somerset, Mass.
Friends may visit from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Barbara's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.
Should friends desire, memorial donations
may be made to the
ALS Association
1275 K St NW Ste 250
Washington, DC 20005
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|