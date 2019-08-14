Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Obituary

KENNEBUNK - Barbara Ann Nugent, 74, of Kennebunk, Maine, died Aug. 10, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.



Barbara was born March 24, 1945, in Fall River, Mass., the daughter of David and J. Bernice (Cleaves) Hart. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and was a paralegal for several law firms in Massachusetts, Hawaii, Indiana and Connecticut. On Aug. 5, 1972, Barbara married John (Jack) Thomas Nugent.



Barbara enjoyed reading mystery novels and travelling. She and Jack enjoyed cruises and numerous trips to Ireland in search of their ancestors. She was also an avid sports fan, specifically, the Boston Celtics, Notre Dame football team and UCONN women's basketball. She also enjoyed Irish folk music, but most importantly, she loved her family. Barbara was also a good deacon's wife, a devout Catholic and a volunteer at the Southington, Conn., Library.



Barbara is lovingly remembered by her husband, Senior Deacon Jack Nugent Sr.; her son, John Thomas Nugent Jr. and his husband, Geoffrey Noah Keim, of Washington, D.C.; her daughter, Nancy Frances Nugent; her sister, Nancy P. Flynn and her husband, Peter, of Plymouth, Mass.; and her brother, William D. Hart and his wife, Sandra, of Somerset, Mass.



Friends may visit from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Barbara's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.



Should friends desire, memorial donations



may be made to the



ALS Association



1275 K St NW Ste 250



Washington, DC 20005







KENNEBUNK - Barbara Ann Nugent, 74, of Kennebunk, Maine, died Aug. 10, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation.Barbara was born March 24, 1945, in Fall River, Mass., the daughter of David and J. Bernice (Cleaves) Hart. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut and was a paralegal for several law firms in Massachusetts, Hawaii, Indiana and Connecticut. On Aug. 5, 1972, Barbara married John (Jack) Thomas Nugent.Barbara enjoyed reading mystery novels and travelling. She and Jack enjoyed cruises and numerous trips to Ireland in search of their ancestors. She was also an avid sports fan, specifically, the Boston Celtics, Notre Dame football team and UCONN women's basketball. She also enjoyed Irish folk music, but most importantly, she loved her family. Barbara was also a good deacon's wife, a devout Catholic and a volunteer at the Southington, Conn., Library.Barbara is lovingly remembered by her husband, Senior Deacon Jack Nugent Sr.; her son, John Thomas Nugent Jr. and his husband, Geoffrey Noah Keim, of Washington, D.C.; her daughter, Nancy Frances Nugent; her sister, Nancy P. Flynn and her husband, Peter, of Plymouth, Mass.; and her brother, William D. Hart and his wife, Sandra, of Somerset, Mass.Friends may visit from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Barbara's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.Should friends desire, memorial donationsmay be made to theALS Association1275 K St NW Ste 250Washington, DC 20005 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com