LIMERICK - Barbara Ann Carroll, 84, of Limerick died on March 8, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a long illness. She was born in Gray on Sept. 5, 1934, a daughter of William and Maude (



As a teenager Barbara boarded at the home of Russell and Mert Hubbard. She enjoyed playing basketball in high school, and one of her first jobs was working as a telephone operater in Limerick even before graduating.



Barbara married Francis R. Carroll on Oct. 22, 1955. She worked as a teller at the local bank in Limerick for several years. She spent the next 30 years as a full time Mom as well as being secretary/treasurer of the family business, F.R. Carroll Inc. She also established the Limerick Mobile Home Park and ran that as well.



Barbara was very involved in her community. She was a founding member of the Tibbetts Memorial Park Committee, member of the Limerick Historical Society and member of York County Extension for many years. She was a Pew Holder of the Baptist Society Church in Limerick, and a Communicant at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Limerick for many years.



She was active and enjoyed the outdoors, especially swimming and feeding her birds. She was a wonderful cook as well and was known for her desserts and dill pickles.



Her family, faith, friends and the town of Limerick were all so important to Barbara. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Besides her parents she is also predeceased by her beloved husband, Francis R. Carroll Sr., her sister, Phyllis Gilpatrick, and two brothers, Lloyd and Donald Hamilton. Surviving are her six children, Deborah Ann Furlong and husband Patrick of California, Donna C. Welch and huband Albert III of Mass., Francis R. Carroll II and wife Katherine of Limerick, Denise L. Benton and husband Timothy of Limerick, Michael P. Carroll and wife Maureen of Limerick, and Kathleen S. Colby and husband Steven of Limerick; 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Dolores Carroll of Limerick and Martha Hamilton Smith of Limerick, a brother-in-law, Ronald Carroll of Brunswick. Also many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at St Matthew's Catholic Church, 19 Dora Ln., Limerick. A funeral Mass will be at the church on Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the spring. Arrangements by Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish. Online condolences may be sent to:



In lieu of flowers,



donations may made to the Baptist Society Church in Limerick for their



renovation fund to:



Baptist Society Church



PO Box 359



Limerick, ME 04048







