STANDISH - Barbara A. Burdwood, 83, died Thursday Feb. 21, 2019. She was born June 22, 1935, in Portland, the daughter of Phillip and Mary (Rockwood) MacVane.

Barbara grew up in Portland and was a 1953 graduate of Deering High School. She married her husband James July 6, 1957. Barbara retired from Fairchild Semiconductor after many years of service.

She enjoyed gardening, walking, crafts, and most of all time with her granddaughter Kaylie.

In addition to her parents; Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James L. Burdwood; daughter, Cindy Lou Burdwood; and brothers, Merle, Phillip and Dwight MacVane. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Parker, her husband Wayne, and their daughter Kaylie of Hollis; and Shawn Burdwood and his wife Christina of Naples; and her brother John MacVane.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. Interment will be held in the spring at the Sebago Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

Barbara requests

donations to the:

Maine Chapter of the



1 Main St. #300

Topsham, ME 04086

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019
