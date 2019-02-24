Obituary Guest Book View Sign

STANDISH - Barbara A. Burdwood, 83, died Thursday Feb. 21, 2019. She was born June 22, 1935, in Portland, the daughter of Phillip and Mary (Rockwood) MacVane.



Barbara grew up in Portland and was a 1953 graduate of Deering High School. She married her husband James July 6, 1957. Barbara retired from Fairchild Semiconductor after many years of service.



She enjoyed gardening, walking, crafts, and most of all time with her granddaughter Kaylie.



In addition to her parents; Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James L. Burdwood; daughter, Cindy Lou Burdwood; and brothers, Merle, Phillip and Dwight MacVane. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Parker, her husband Wayne, and their daughter Kaylie of Hollis; and Shawn Burdwood and his wife Christina of Naples; and her brother John MacVane.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. Interment will be held in the spring at the Sebago Village Cemetery.



To express a condolence or to participate in Barbara's online tribute please visit



In lieu of flowers,



Barbara requests



donations to the:



Maine Chapter of the







1 Main St. #300



Topsham, ME 04086







STANDISH - Barbara A. Burdwood, 83, died Thursday Feb. 21, 2019. She was born June 22, 1935, in Portland, the daughter of Phillip and Mary (Rockwood) MacVane.Barbara grew up in Portland and was a 1953 graduate of Deering High School. She married her husband James July 6, 1957. Barbara retired from Fairchild Semiconductor after many years of service.She enjoyed gardening, walking, crafts, and most of all time with her granddaughter Kaylie.In addition to her parents; Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James L. Burdwood; daughter, Cindy Lou Burdwood; and brothers, Merle, Phillip and Dwight MacVane. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Parker, her husband Wayne, and their daughter Kaylie of Hollis; and Shawn Burdwood and his wife Christina of Naples; and her brother John MacVane.A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 27, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. Interment will be held in the spring at the Sebago Village Cemetery.To express a condolence or to participate in Barbara's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers,Barbara requestsdonations to the:Maine Chapter of the1 Main St. #300Topsham, ME 04086 Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel

434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

(207) 892-6342 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.