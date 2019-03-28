Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurora Paradis Foisy. View Sign

FREEPORT - Aurora Paradis Foisy, 98, died March 25, 2019, at Freeport Place. She was born in St. Helene de Breakeyville, PQ, on Nov. 28, 1920, the daughter of Joseph and Delvina (Guay) Paradis.



Mrs. Foisy emigrated from Canada to the U.S. at age two, along with 12 brothers and sisters. During the Great Depression, she left school at age 14 in order to help support her family. She married Aime Foisy on Sept. 25, 1943, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army. Shortly after the wedding, his unit left for Europe. After the Normandy invasion, he became a prisoner of war of the Germans and she did not see her husband again until June 1945. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen on June 20, 1944. She worked for Pepperell, Fashion Wood Hill and other textile manufacturers in Lewiston and Auburn, F. W. Woolworth, and LePage Bakery/ Country Kitchen.



Mrs. Foisy was a communicant of St. Louis Catholic Church in Auburn. She was a member of the Society of Ladies of St. Anne, St. Louis Church chapter in Auburn, and the Maine affiliate of American Ex Prisoners of War. She enjoyed music and being with her family. She was known for her optimistic disposition and her deep religious faith.



She is survived by her daughter, Susan and her husband, Peter, of Venice, Fla., and Cumberland Foreside, Maine; two grandchildren, Katherine M. Longhi and her husband, Dario, of London, U.K., and Colin McKenney of Westminster, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years; her parents; six brothers and seven sisters.



Family and friends are invited to gather at Sacred Heart Church, Main Street, Yarmouth, Maine, Saturday, March 30, from 10-11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m.. Final committal will be held later in the spring at St. Peter's Cemetery, Lewiston, Maine.



Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at



The family wishes to thank the staff at Freeport Place and Beacon Hospice for their outstanding care and comfort in her final days.



Those who choose,



may contribute in memory of Mrs. Foisy to:



Museum L-A, Box A7



Lewiston, ME 04240







