PORTLAND - Augustine "Butch" Spasiano, born on Aug. 8, 1946, passed away at his home at the age of 73, on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Portland, Maine. Augustine is survived by his sisters, Mary Spasiano of Biddeford and Carol Gallagher; a niece, Amy Denis and her husband, Carl, of Buxton; a great nephew, Philip Densmore and his wife, Korby, and their daughter, Karoline of Wahiawa, Hawaii; nieces, Anne Leask, Melissa Leask and two nephews, Robert and Joseph Leask and great-nephew, Joseph Leask. He is preceded in death by his parents, Geneva Hamlin and Augustine Spasiano.Augustine was a part of the GMS family for over 30 years. He was actively involved within the deaf community and participated in Special Olympics and his favorite camps. His GMS family and many friends will always remember him as a warm genuine fun-loving friend with the biggest smile. He was a true friend to all who knew him. A Celebration of Life gathering is scheduled for Friday, October 4, 1-3 p.m., at GMS, 15 Saunders Way Suite 500g, Westbrook Maine. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Augustine "Butch" Spasiano's life with family and friends.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 3, 2019