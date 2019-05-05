Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for August Linda Murphy. View Sign Obituary

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - August Linda Murphy, 38, passed peacefully on Jan. 21. 2019, at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center. She was born at Mercy Hospital, in Portland, Aug. 27, 1980. August grew up in East Sebago and attended Sebago Elementary School, where she created lasting relationships to this day. Later, she moved to Falmouth, attended and graduated from Falmouth High School in 1998. She went on to attend and graduate from Empire Beauty School in Portland, as a licensed nail technician. She was born with Cystic Fibrosis, which required frequent hospitalizations throughout her life. That never deterred her from maintaining an extremely positive attitude as she progressed through life. Her infectious smile and loving personality enamored her to many. She moved to Orlando, Fla. in 2001, with the hope that a warmer climate would be beneficial to her illness. It was not. That year found her in intensive care, in an induced coma, at Orlando Regional HospitaL She flatlined for five minutes after all her vital systems had failed. A coma was induced that kept her unconscious for seven weeks. The incredible warrior that she was, allowed her to miraculously emerge from that coma to the amazement of her doctors and nurses - not her parents. Her parents were told she would never breathe again on her own. They knew in their hearts this was untrue, and it was. She returned to Maine, driving her own vehicle. August was then employed at Lucinda's in Yarmouth. 2015 found her on the move, once again. This time, to Tucson, Ariz., on the suggestion of a friend. She became extremely ill and was transported to Banner Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz., and then to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, Ariz., where she became the recipient of a double lung transplant, in 2016; one day before she was to be removed from life support. She remarkably survived the transplant. 2017 found her searching once again for a better life. She moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where she met and married her loving husband, Adrian Cazan. The outpouring of love exhibited by her friends and family, these last few days, has been wonderfully overwhelming. August was an incredible power who emanated love everywhere she went. She'll be remembered as one of the finest, most courageous women to ever set foot on our wonderful planet. A shining star of hope and courage to so many. She requested her body be donated to science, for the knowledge that may be obtained that would be of future benefit to others. Her request has been honored. August is survived by her husband, Adrian Cazan of Los Angeles, Calif.; her parents, Dean and Victoria Murphy of Montezuma, Costa Rica; and her sister, Chandra Bailey of Portland. No funeral or service will be held by her request.



Donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in her honor.







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 5, 2019

