Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey M. Caiazzo. View Sign Obituary

AUBURN - Audrey M. Caiazzo, 93, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1926, the daughter of Ida May (Bibber) and Albert Wetmore, Sr. of Portland, Maine.



Audrey grew up in the Portland/North Deering area and graduated from Portland High School. Audrey had a love of horses and was happiest when she was at a local stable riding or grooming the horses.



On June 22, 1947, Audrey married Luke Caiazzo. Audrey and Luke were married for 69 years before Luke's passing in 2016. Audrey was a devoted wife and mother. Together she and Luke raised three children, Luke E. Caiazzo Jr., Cynthia J. Strout and Rendell L. Russell. Most weekends the family would be enjoying weekend trips to the mountains or spending their summers and weekends at the log cabin they built, located on the lake at Coffee Pond in Casco. She never tired of spending time with family and friends and of seeing new sights and exploring many favorite spots in New Hampshire and Maine. After her children were grown, she took on the challenge of driving a school bus for the Westbrook School Department. She found this to be both challenging and rewarding. She had many fond memories and stories of those years. Audrey and her husband made their home in Portland, Westbrook and Naples.



After retirement, Audrey and Luke traveled around the U.S. and visited nearly all the lower 48 states. They made a winter home in Zephyrhills, Fla. and summered back in Maine at their cabin on Coffee Pond. During those years, they were frequent visitor to Richmond, Ind. where Luke Jr. lived and raised his family; and to Bishop, Calif. where oldest daughter, Cindy, resided with her husband and children. Younger daughter, Rendell, with her husband and family resided nearby here in Maine. In her later years, Audrey enjoyed the days spent with her children and grandchildren. Those days produced many new adventures and memories that will be remembered as some of the sweetest times spent with her children and grandchildren.



Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Luke, in November of 2016.



She is survived by her son, Luke Jr. and his wife Carol, of Richmond, Ind., daughters, Cindy and her husband, Allan, of Naples, and Rendell and her husband, Chalmers, of Raymond. Audrey has nine grandchildren, Luke III, Lori, Lisa, Lindsay, Lynette, Alicia, Cari, Chalmers III, and Kevin; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the support and care received by the staff at Clover Health Care and the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .







AUBURN - Audrey M. Caiazzo, 93, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. She was born on August 28, 1926, the daughter of Ida May (Bibber) and Albert Wetmore, Sr. of Portland, Maine.Audrey grew up in the Portland/North Deering area and graduated from Portland High School. Audrey had a love of horses and was happiest when she was at a local stable riding or grooming the horses.On June 22, 1947, Audrey married Luke Caiazzo. Audrey and Luke were married for 69 years before Luke's passing in 2016. Audrey was a devoted wife and mother. Together she and Luke raised three children, Luke E. Caiazzo Jr., Cynthia J. Strout and Rendell L. Russell. Most weekends the family would be enjoying weekend trips to the mountains or spending their summers and weekends at the log cabin they built, located on the lake at Coffee Pond in Casco. She never tired of spending time with family and friends and of seeing new sights and exploring many favorite spots in New Hampshire and Maine. After her children were grown, she took on the challenge of driving a school bus for the Westbrook School Department. She found this to be both challenging and rewarding. She had many fond memories and stories of those years. Audrey and her husband made their home in Portland, Westbrook and Naples.After retirement, Audrey and Luke traveled around the U.S. and visited nearly all the lower 48 states. They made a winter home in Zephyrhills, Fla. and summered back in Maine at their cabin on Coffee Pond. During those years, they were frequent visitor to Richmond, Ind. where Luke Jr. lived and raised his family; and to Bishop, Calif. where oldest daughter, Cindy, resided with her husband and children. Younger daughter, Rendell, with her husband and family resided nearby here in Maine. In her later years, Audrey enjoyed the days spent with her children and grandchildren. Those days produced many new adventures and memories that will be remembered as some of the sweetest times spent with her children and grandchildren.Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Luke, in November of 2016.She is survived by her son, Luke Jr. and his wife Carol, of Richmond, Ind., daughters, Cindy and her husband, Allan, of Naples, and Rendell and her husband, Chalmers, of Raymond. Audrey has nine grandchildren, Luke III, Lori, Lisa, Lindsay, Lynette, Alicia, Cari, Chalmers III, and Kevin; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the support and care received by the staff at Clover Health Care and the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.