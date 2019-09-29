Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Burke Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

PORTLAND - Audrey Burke Reynolds, 83, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by loving family.



She was born in Portland, Oct. 17, 1935, the daughter of Victor and Frances Burke.



She attended Portland schools, from the two room Summit Street School to Deering H.S. She then graduated from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt.,



Mom worked as a secretary for several companies, ultimately retiring from the Portland Water District. Her primary job though, was raising her children, a job at which she excelled.



Mom enjoyed knitting, time at the beach, skiing, boating, baking and most of all, time with her family. Family gatherings were more special with her pies, salads and keen sense of humor.



Mom was predeceased by her parents, brother, Wally and sister, Lorraine.



She is survived by her daughter, Caroline, son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Denise; four grandchildren, Christine, Katherine, Chandler and Madison. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and her cat, Stella.



Special thanks to the caring and compassionate employees at Maine Medical Center, 4th floor Richards Wing. You made our last days together a special and beautiful time.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Audrey's online guestbook at



A celebration of her life will be held at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland, Maine, at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12. A private interment will follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



HART of Maine



302 Range Rd



Cumberland, ME 04021







