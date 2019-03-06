CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Arthur Winthrop Hilton, III, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. with his loving family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.
Arthur was born on Feb. 11, 1947, the son of the late Arthur "Bud" and the late Byrle Hilton. He was the eldest of five boys.
He grew up in South Portland, and as a youth worked at the local bakery, the Cookie Jar. He graduated from South Portland High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served honorably during the Vietnam War.
When Arthur returned from the war, he was stationed in Quantico, Va. Here is where he met the love of his life, his wife Darlene. They were married on Aug. 31, 1968 and together they had three wonderful sons whom he enjoyed watching play sports, especially soccer. Arthur took pleasure taking nightly walks with his wife, family summer trips back to Maine to visit his hometown, and eating Maine seafood. He enjoyed numerous trips to Old Orchard Beach and Sebago Lake, all while enjoying nature. During these times he had fun camping and hiking with his three boys.
Arthur was a dedicated volunteer. He coached many soccer teams in Prince William County and served as a head soccer referee as well. Arthur was an avid volunteer at Our Lady of Angels Catholic church in Woodbridge, Va. Arthur was hardworking and dedicated to providing for his family
He attended the University of Southern Maine and Strayer University completing his studies in computer sciences. His career path after the military led him to work as a Defense Contractor Senior Systems Engineer for GE Aerospace, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin. He was highly successful in his career and a great leader at his work. He received several accolades and was an outstanding mentor to many colleagues.
He will be missed by many, especially by Darlene; their sons, Arthur IV and his wife Lisa, Andrew and his wife, Laurie Ann, and Alan and his wife, Caitlin; "P-Pa" will be missed by his grandchildren, Victoria, Arthur V, Andrew II, Ashton, Alexandra, and Autumn; brothers, Rick Hilton and family; Dale Hilton and family; Steve Hilton and family; and Robert Hilton and family.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Hill and Wood Funeral Home, 201 North First Street, Charlottesville, Va. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 12 p.m. noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Holy Comforter Church, 208 E Jefferson St., Charlottesville, Va. The Church is a block away from the funeral home and guests are encouraged to park at the funeral home and walk to the Church (weather permitting). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Hill and Wood Funeral Home
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019