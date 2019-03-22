YARMOUTH - Arthur "Carol" Wallace, 97, died suddenly on Friday, with his son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Yvonne, by his side.He was born in Portland, the son of Elbert and Eleanor Wallace. He attended local schools and enlisted in the Army at a young age.He married Marjorie L. Wallace in 1946. He was predeceased by his wife, and seven siblings.Surviving is his daughter, Edith L. Wallace (Beau) of Bangor; three sons, Carl T. Wallace (Nadja) of Connecticut, Michael K. Wallace (Yvonne) of Yarmouth and Jeffrey D. Wallace of Windham; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.Arthur was a World War II veteran, serving in the South Pacific, and took great pride telling his military stories to family and friends. While serving in the Army, he was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic.Even after traveling around the world while in the Army, his first flight was in a chartered flight on his 85th birthday from the Portland Jetport.Arthur's life evolved in Yarmouth/North Yarmouth from raising his family, to working in various positions within the area.He was an active member of North Yarmouth Congregational Church for more than 50 years and a former trustee, deacon, sexton and usher; Arthur was a member of the Yarmouth Grange. He was also a member of the Cumberland County Pamona Grange for over 65 years; and also a Lifetime member of the American Legion and AMVETS.A Celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., March 30, at North Yarmouth Congregational Church.Burial will be alongside his beloved wife in Riverside Cemetery, in the late spring.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:North Yarmouth Congregational Church3 Gray RoadNorth Yarmouth, ME 04097
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019