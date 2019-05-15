SCARBOROUGH - Arthur Lekousi, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born in Portland on April 26, 1927, the son of the late Eustace and Hellen (Lebares) Lekousi. Arthur graduated from Portland High School in 1945. On March 16, 1951, he married the love of his life, Freda (Nichols), and together they shared a loving marriage of over 68 years. Arthur was drafted into the Army when he graduated, and served in Germany during World War II. He was a proud veteran, and was a member of the VFW, the Elks Lodge and AHEPA. He taught at Portland High School for over 30 years, and found great joy in that. Arthur picked up table tennis in the Army, and continued for many years, holding the state title for over three decades and went on to compete in the Senior Olympics. The Maine state tournament is now named after him. Arthur's favorite pastimes were playing golf and spending time with his family.Arthur is survived by his wife; his two children, Andrea and husband, Ted Nutter, and George Lekousi and wife, Lisa; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; his five siblings, Mary, George, Jimmy, Andy and Aphrodite. Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Arthur's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.comRelatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, May 16, from 4-8 p.m., with the Trisagion beginning at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. A burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 133 Pleasant St. Portland, Maine, 04101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019