WESTBROOK - Arthur Joseph "Butch" Gaudette, 58, of Westbrook, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, June 23, 2019.Butch was born March 1, 1961, in Portland, Maine, the son of Arthur J. Gaudette Sr., and Louise (Malloy) Gaudette. He grew up on Munjoy Hill and attended Portland schools and was a member of Portland High School's class of 1979.From his childhood as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout, to his adult life as an avid sportsman, Butch was known for his love of the outdoors. Friends recall Butch being happiest out in the woods, whether it be ice fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, or making s'mores by the campfire with family and friends. Many a Memorial Day weekend found Butch and his extended family at Beaver Brook in Monmouth, getting the summer off to a festive start. The family will cherish the memory of their camping trips and evenings at Beech Ridge watching the races.Butch is survived by his wife, Sharon Gaudette; daughters, Briana and Danielle Gaudette; and sister, Dorothy Ann Gaudette. He was predeceased by his parents and by a sister, Jean Mary (Gaudette) Lowe.Visiting hours will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. To express condolences and to participate in Butch's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.Donations in Butch's memory may be made to: The Natural ResourcesCouncil of Maine
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019