|
SANFORD - Arthur J. Martel, 76, a lifelong resident of Sanford, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Sanford. He was born in Sanford on Aug. 24, 1942, the son of Conrad and Mathilda (Plante) Martel. He attended St. Ignatius School.He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1966. After his discharge he worked for Genest Concrete retiring after 30 years of service. He then worked for Jeff Simpson Inc. for over 22 years, until his health prevented him from working any longer.He loved going for long rides from the ocean to the mountains and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing cribbage. He also loved to hunt and enjoyed many trips hunting in Allen and Zoar Valley, N.Y. He was a member of the Elk's Lodge, the American Legion and the Springvale Social Club, Lafayette Club and the Wolves Club.He was predeceased by his parents, Conrad and Mathilda Martel; and his wife of 38 years, Sally Martel.He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Hanson and her husband, Don of Sanford, Terry Kaiahua and her husband, Patrick of Aiea, Hawaii; brother, Raymond Martel and his wife, Edwina of Springvale; his sister, Claire Polcaro and her husband Frank of Titusville, Fla.; grandchildren, Crystal Palmer and her wife, Hillary Gibson of Monterey, Calif., Evan Palmer and his wife, Shana, of Sanford, Donald Hanson III and his girlfriend, Kaitlin McGinley, of Sanford, Keisha Sanchez and her husband, Chaise, of Everett, Wash., Brandi Kaiahua and her boyfriend, Treigh, of Aiea, Hawaii, and Kylie Kaiahua of Aiea, Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Allison of Sanford, Maddex of Everett, Wash., Leoh of Aiea, Hawaii; Arthur's girlfriend, Donna Dinsmoor, of Springvale, Maine; and many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours will be on Thursday April 25, from 5-7 p.m., at the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday April 26, at 10 a.m., at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial with military honors will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements are under the direction of the Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home, 29 Winter Street, Sanford.Condolences may be expressed at www.blackfuneralhomes.com.
Lafrance-Lambert & Black Funeral Home
29 Winter St
Sanford, ME 04073
(207) 324-3090
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|